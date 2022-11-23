  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Damaged buildings in Duzce following an earthquake
Initial reports said no one died in Wednesday morning's earthquakeImage: DHA
CatastropheTurkey

Earthquake injures at least 50 in Turkey

2 hours ago

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Turkey, injuring at least 50 people. While emergency operations continue, initial reports say there were no deaths or major damage to buildings.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jw51

An earthquake struck Turkey about 170 kilometers (150 miles) east of Istanbul, injuring at least 50 people on Wednesday.

Authorities said the quake was at a magnitude of 5.9 — lower than the 6.1 given by the US Geological Survey — and its epicenter was in Duzce province's Golyaka district.

The quake itself also shook other nearby cities and was felt in Istanbul. The national disaster agency (AFAD) also registered more than 101 aftershocks.

What happened?

The quake woke people from their sleep and many rushed out of buildings in panic in the province that experienced a deadly earthquake 23 years ago.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who visited Golyaka, said one person was seriously hurt after jumping from a balcony out of panic.

People stay outside amid fears of aftershocks following an earthquake in Bolu, in Turkey, on November 23 2022.
Residents of the western Duzce province panicked as the earthquake prompted flashbacks of another deadly one which struck the same province 23 years agoImage: Depo Photos/ABACA/picture alliance

Initial images showed people covered in blankets outside their homes during the early morning. Some were seen placing blankets on the floor outside, and lighting fires for warmth.

Soylu said there were no reports of heavy damage or building collapses, but inspections were continuing.

Power was cut off and schools were closed in the region as a security precaution.

Around 800 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Duzce in November 1999. In August 1999. Some 17,000 people were killed by another powerful quake that devastated nearby Kocaeli province and other parts of northwest Turkey.

Officials said around 80% of the buildings in the area were rebuilt or fortified following the 1999 earthquakes, which helped minimize damage.

People rest outside their homes in Duzce, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey
Faultlines running through the East Mediterranean region make earthquakes a common occurrence in TurkeyImage: Depo Photos/AP/picture alliance

Earthquakes in Turkey are not uncommon due to the fault lines that run through the region.

sms/rmt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

View of Istanbul

Istanbul unprepared for next big deadly earthquake, say experts

Istanbul unprepared for next big deadly earthquake, say experts

The question is not if — but when — a devastating earthquake will hit Istanbul. Experts say the city of 15 million people is unprepared for the next big tremor.
CatastropheAugust 18, 2019
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman stands next to snow covered metal 'hedgehogs' on Kyiv's Maidan Square on November 19, 2022

Ukraine updates: 'Worst winter since WWII,' Kyiv mayor says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe52 minutes ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Burnt-out house with police and bystanders

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

EU MPs name Russia 'state which uses means of terrorism'

Politics19 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage