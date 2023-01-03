  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
European Capital of Culture
Fred White (far left) with his brother Verdine White, Al McKay, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson. All five men are wearing black suits.
Fred White (far left) with his brother Verdine White, Al McKay, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson at the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010Image: Dennis Van Tine/Media Punch/IMAGO
MusicUnited States of America

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

Tanya Ott
6 hours ago

The former drummer of funk and soul band Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White, has died. He was key to the band's hitmaking sound.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LfqI

Drummer Fred E. White, an early member of the US funk and soul band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67. The announcement was made in a social media post by White's older brother Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist and bass player in the band. No cause of death was given. 

Fred White was born in Chicago in 1955, and took up the drums at an early age, touring with established artists while still a teenager.

He joined Earth, Wind & Fire, founded by his brother Maurice White, in 1974, becoming one of the band's two drummers. That helped form the backbone of the band's sound, which incorporated elements of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, dance, pop and rock and earned them several now-classic chart hits, including songs like "Shining Star," "September" and "Boogie Wonderland."

They also gained a reputation for electrifying live shows and became the first Black band to play a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. 

White left the band in the early 1980s and worked with a number of other performers, but joined Earth, Wind & Fire for their induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Maurice White died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jacob Lusk | singer of L.A. Gospel trio "Gabriels"

Heavenly Gospel from Los Angeles

Heavenly Gospel from Los Angeles

The Gabriels trio strikes just the right chord with a mix of soul, big band sound, pop, and Jacob Lusk’s angelic voice. Arts.21 asks the singer how he found his way to gospel.
CultureDecember 10, 202204:16 min
Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas at left with Kool and the Gang at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Kool and the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies at age 70

Kool and the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas dies at age 70

The legendary funk group was a sensation in the 1970s and early 80s. Their tracks including "Celebration" are heavily sampled in the rap world and have featured on major motion picture soundtracks.
MusicAugust 8, 2021

Homepage of Earth, Wind & Fire

www.earthwindandfire.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset

Israeli ultranationalist minister visits Jerusalem holy site

Politics6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

United Nations peacekeepers stand outside of a truck and guard an area in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reconstruction of the tunnel built by American intelligence and British between 1954 and 1955 to link the west and east side of the city and intercept the Soviet telephone conversations. Allied Museum (Alliierten Museum). Berlin. Germany.

Berlin: A city of spies

Berlin: A city of spies

Travel4 hours ago8 images
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag, Germany flag, US flag, Chinese flag, Russian flag

How autonomous is the European Union?

How autonomous is the European Union?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Syrian activist Joumana Seif speaks at a conference in Geneva in 2017

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Joumana Seif: My dream is 'to help build a democratic Syria'

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage