 The drum kit is instrument of the year 2022 | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 31.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

The drum kit is instrument of the year 2022

People have been drumming on objects since time immemorial. Yet, the drum kit, vital to pop, rock, and jazz music, has only been around for about 100 years.

  • Charlie Watts playing on a set of Gretsch drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Charlie Watts

    Trained as a jazz drummer, Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963, shortly after the band was founded. His playing is like his appearance: direct and straightforward. His stoic face while drumming has become a kind of trademark over the decades. Watts overcame a decades-long alcohol addiction, as well as throat cancer, and is still in top form.

  • Gene Krupa playing on the drums in a club with other musicians.

    These drummers made music history

    Gene Krupa

    The son of Polish immigrants, he played with jazz legend Benny Goodman, among others, and became one of the key figures of swing. In 1938, he founded his own big band, Gene Krupa and His Orchestra, with which he scored hits in the US charts from the very beginning. He was one of the first drummers to make the drums famous as a sounding instrument and not just as a mere beat generator.

  • Tony Williams playing drums in a black-and-white picture from 1967.

    These drummers made music history

    Tony Williams

    Tony Williams is considered one of the most important post-war drummers. When Williams was just 17, Miles Davis brought the child prodigy into his quintet. Since he was too young for jazz clubs, he often had to enter them through the back entrance on concert nights. His technique, precision and speed are still breathtaking, even from today's perspective. Williams died of heart failure in 1997.

  • Ringo Starr at age 79 playing drums, and wearing a jeans jacket and sunglasses.

    These drummers made music history

    Ringo Starr

    The Beatles' Ringo Starr became the first real world star on the drums. Jazz influenced how he played, but he also became a kind of "joker" element in the band, much like other drummers up through the 1960s. He sang some of the most famous Beatles songs, then had a successful solo career and today, at 80, looks fitter than ever.

  • Keith Moon playing on the drums with his mouth wide open.

    These drummers made music history

    Keith Moon

    In contrast to his colleague Ringo Starr, who today is considered a health nut, The Who drummer Keith Moon lived a typical rock'n'roll lifestyle. He died in 1978 at the age of only 32 as a result of alcohol and drug abuse. Moon is still considered an iconic rock drummer of the 1960s and 1970s due to his flashy and dynamic playing and performing.

  • John Bonham wearing a bowler hat while playing the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    John Bonham

    With his characteristic grooving and rolling beats, John Bonham aka "Bonzo" became the symbol of the rock drummer in the 1970s. Led Zeppelin's songs drew much of their sex appeal from the rhythms that Bonham evoked together with bassist John Paul Jones. They formed the perfect basis for the melodies of guitarist Jimmy Page and lead singer Robert Plant.

  • A black-and-white image of Karen Carpenter behind the drums, smiling.

    These drummers made music history

    Karen Carpenter

    Karen Carpenter became world famous with her brother Richard as the duo The Carpenters. She was both an excellent drummer, and a talented singer and entertainer. She made major appearances on US television and became a role model for countless female drummers, especially given that the spot behind the drums was dominated by men. She died in 1983 as a result of her anorexia.

  • Stewart Copeland wearing a headband while playing drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Stewart Copeland

    Best known as a member of the English rock band the Police, he is one of the great virtuosos of pop drumming: Stewart Copeland combines various seemingly incompatible genres into his style, including punk, reggae, pop and rock. No matter how tricky a rhythm or solo may be, Copeland glows with the joy of playing, while his driving beats remain one-of-a-kind.

  • Lars Ulrich sticking his tongue out and pointing his hand while sitting behind drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Lars Ulrich

    You can probably safely call him one of the godfathers of modern metal drumming: Lars Ulrich of Metallica. From the very beginning, the band's founder was also the band's mouthpiece, which is rather unusual for drummers. His technique is characterized by hard double-pedal playing, unusual syncopations and speed.

  • Sheila E. smiling with head held back and sitting behind drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Sheila E.

    Born into a family of musicians, the "queen of percussion" Sheila Escovedo aka Sheila E. played with Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock and Lionel Richie, among others, before becoming internationally known as Prince's drummer in the 1980s. In 1984, she began a successful solo career as a singer and percussionist that continues to this day.

  • Dave Grohl grinning behind the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Dave Grohl

    Probably very few can claim to have been a drummer in one of the most important rock bands of all time and then to have had an even greater career as a singer and guitarist. Dave Grohl, ex-Nirvana drummer and mastermind of the Foo Fighters, had that fortune and, above all, the talent and stamina for it. And he is still considered the "nicest guy in rock'n'roll."

  • Bela B wearing a headset microphone, while playing the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Bela B

    Probably Germany's best-known drummer, he is also a multi-talent: Dirk Felsenheimer, aka Bela B, is a drummer (who always plays standing up), singer, songwriter, guitarist, book author and actor. In his music career with the band Die Ärzte as well as a solo artist, he combines elements of punk, rockabilly, country, rock and pop in continually new and surprising combinations.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


  • Charlie Watts playing on a set of Gretsch drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Charlie Watts

    Trained as a jazz drummer, Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963, shortly after the band was founded. His playing is like his appearance: direct and straightforward. His stoic face while drumming has become a kind of trademark over the decades. Watts overcame a decades-long alcohol addiction, as well as throat cancer, and is still in top form.

  • Gene Krupa playing on the drums in a club with other musicians.

    These drummers made music history

    Gene Krupa

    The son of Polish immigrants, he played with jazz legend Benny Goodman, among others, and became one of the key figures of swing. In 1938, he founded his own big band, Gene Krupa and His Orchestra, with which he scored hits in the US charts from the very beginning. He was one of the first drummers to make the drums famous as a sounding instrument and not just as a mere beat generator.

  • Tony Williams playing drums in a black-and-white picture from 1967.

    These drummers made music history

    Tony Williams

    Tony Williams is considered one of the most important post-war drummers. When Williams was just 17, Miles Davis brought the child prodigy into his quintet. Since he was too young for jazz clubs, he often had to enter them through the back entrance on concert nights. His technique, precision and speed are still breathtaking, even from today's perspective. Williams died of heart failure in 1997.

  • Ringo Starr at age 79 playing drums, and wearing a jeans jacket and sunglasses.

    These drummers made music history

    Ringo Starr

    The Beatles' Ringo Starr became the first real world star on the drums. Jazz influenced how he played, but he also became a kind of "joker" element in the band, much like other drummers up through the 1960s. He sang some of the most famous Beatles songs, then had a successful solo career and today, at 80, looks fitter than ever.

  • Keith Moon playing on the drums with his mouth wide open.

    These drummers made music history

    Keith Moon

    In contrast to his colleague Ringo Starr, who today is considered a health nut, The Who drummer Keith Moon lived a typical rock'n'roll lifestyle. He died in 1978 at the age of only 32 as a result of alcohol and drug abuse. Moon is still considered an iconic rock drummer of the 1960s and 1970s due to his flashy and dynamic playing and performing.

  • John Bonham wearing a bowler hat while playing the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    John Bonham

    With his characteristic grooving and rolling beats, John Bonham aka "Bonzo" became the symbol of the rock drummer in the 1970s. Led Zeppelin's songs drew much of their sex appeal from the rhythms that Bonham evoked together with bassist John Paul Jones. They formed the perfect basis for the melodies of guitarist Jimmy Page and lead singer Robert Plant.

  • A black-and-white image of Karen Carpenter behind the drums, smiling.

    These drummers made music history

    Karen Carpenter

    Karen Carpenter became world famous with her brother Richard as the duo The Carpenters. She was both an excellent drummer, and a talented singer and entertainer. She made major appearances on US television and became a role model for countless female drummers, especially given that the spot behind the drums was dominated by men. She died in 1983 as a result of her anorexia.

  • Stewart Copeland wearing a headband while playing drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Stewart Copeland

    Best known as a member of the English rock band the Police, he is one of the great virtuosos of pop drumming: Stewart Copeland combines various seemingly incompatible genres into his style, including punk, reggae, pop and rock. No matter how tricky a rhythm or solo may be, Copeland glows with the joy of playing, while his driving beats remain one-of-a-kind.

  • Lars Ulrich sticking his tongue out and pointing his hand while sitting behind drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Lars Ulrich

    You can probably safely call him one of the godfathers of modern metal drumming: Lars Ulrich of Metallica. From the very beginning, the band's founder was also the band's mouthpiece, which is rather unusual for drummers. His technique is characterized by hard double-pedal playing, unusual syncopations and speed.

  • Sheila E. smiling with head held back and sitting behind drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Sheila E.

    Born into a family of musicians, the "queen of percussion" Sheila Escovedo aka Sheila E. played with Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock and Lionel Richie, among others, before becoming internationally known as Prince's drummer in the 1980s. In 1984, she began a successful solo career as a singer and percussionist that continues to this day.

  • Dave Grohl grinning behind the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Dave Grohl

    Probably very few can claim to have been a drummer in one of the most important rock bands of all time and then to have had an even greater career as a singer and guitarist. Dave Grohl, ex-Nirvana drummer and mastermind of the Foo Fighters, had that fortune and, above all, the talent and stamina for it. And he is still considered the "nicest guy in rock'n'roll."

  • Bela B wearing a headset microphone, while playing the drums.

    These drummers made music history

    Bela B

    Probably Germany's best-known drummer, he is also a multi-talent: Dirk Felsenheimer, aka Bela B, is a drummer (who always plays standing up), singer, songwriter, guitarist, book author and actor. In his music career with the band Die Ärzte as well as a solo artist, he combines elements of punk, rockabilly, country, rock and pop in continually new and surprising combinations.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


"What's the quickest way to throw a drummer off his game? Present him with sheet music" — this drummer joke is still one of the harmless ones. Drummers are often disregarded as dumb, loud, completely non-musical, and unable to keep in time. In other words, a fringe group among musicians.

Yet, from Ginger Baker to Dave Grohl, many drummers who have made music history have proven otherwise, by exhibiting brilliance in reading music, writing songs, and serving as bandleaders.

Since 2008, Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Music Council has chosen an instrument of the year, and arranged all kinds of support and events surrounding it. 

Artwork The Old Plantation shows a man sweeping the floor, others watching and two playing drums and a banjo

An impression from a Southern plantation in 1800

Thus, following the oboe, organ and harp, the drum set is its chosen instrument for 2022: a loud instrument that doesn't play a big role in classical music, but is essential in the world of pop and rock. What is intriguing is that the the drum set as we know it today is merely 100 years old.

Drums around the world

Drums have been around since time immemorial, to summon the gods and spirits, as healing therapy, as a rhythm instrument in dance, or to provide a beat. Cultures all over the world have traditional drums with different forms and sounds, from the Irish bodhran, the darbuka in North Africa and the West African djembe to Indian tablas, Japanese taiko drums, South American timbas and Caribbean steel drums. Many traditional instruments from world music have influenced Western pop and rock musicians, who have incorporated the sounds of these drums into their music.

March to the beat

Dull drum beats were also used to coordinate rowers on ancient galleys. In the Middle Ages, crusaders brought small Middle Eastern drums to Europe. Soldiers marched to the beat of "snare drums." Wars with the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century brought with them the cymbals and timpani, but it took centuries before all these percussion instruments were assembled into a set.

A drummer in the American Civil War

A drummer in the American Civil War

The initial spark probably came from the other side of the Atlantic: a mix of peoples had formed in the south of the USA, with Spanish and French influences — and also African, because slavery prevailed in the southern states. Thus, European and African cultural currents flowed into each other. Especially in the melting pot of New Orleans, numerous music groups emerged. 

Putting it all together

After the American Civil War ended in 1865, there was no longer a need for military bands. Slavery was abolished and the former slaves looked for work elsewhere. Military musicians sold their instruments and small and large orchestras quickly formed, mainly with black musicians, who initially played the white military bands' repertoire, as marching bands in the streets, at dances on river boats, in bars and at brothels.

A band back then commonly had several wind instruments, guitar, banjo, and several drummers — one on the bass drum, one on the "snare," which sounds like a marching drum, and one who banged the cymbals. The setup proved to be uneconomical for the bands, so they tried to assemble the various drums and cymbals together, or tried certain techniques to play them all at once.

  • Royal Drummers of Burundi playing the karyenda.

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    The Royal Drummers of Burundi

    This ensemble uses drums called karyenda, which are made of hollowed tree trunks covered with animal skins. They often perform at ceremonies such as births, funerals and coronations of mwami (or kings). Recognized by UNESCO in 2014 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the karyenda are considered sacred in Burundi.

  • Canadian singer songwriter Joni Mitchell holds her guitar and smiles at the camera

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    'The Jungle Line' by Joni Mitchell

    The Royal Drummers of Burundi had a major influence on various musicians such as The Clash, Echo and the Bunnymen, Adam and the Ants, Malcolm McLaren and Bow Wow Wow. A field recording of one of their performances was also featured on Canadian singer songwriter Joni Mitchell's "The Jungle Line," a song on her 1975 album, "The Hissing of Summer Lawns."

  • A picture of an African talking drum whose beats can mimic the rise and fall of tonal languages

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    Imitating tonal speech

    Some drums are called "talking drums" as their pitches can be regulated to mimic human speech. Used as communication devices in western African societies, these hourglass-shaped drums have two drumheads connected by leather tension cords, which allow the player to change the pitch of the drums by squeezing the cords between their arm and body.

  • Musiker Peter Gabriel und Youssou N'Dour

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel

    The talking drum made an appearance in English rock musician Peter Gabriel's fifth solo album, "So," in 1986. The song "In Your Eyes" features Senegalese singer songwriter Youssou N'Dour (right, performing with Gabriel in 2014) singing a part at the end of the song translated into his native Wolof, while renowned French drummer and songwriter, Manu Katche, played the talking drum.

  • Indian tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain performing.

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    Nimble fingers necessary

    The tabla is one of the most recognizable percussion instruments from the Indian subcontinent and commonly used in north Indian classical music. Consisting of two drums, called bayan and dayan for the left and right hands respectively, the drums feature a layer of goatskin stretched over a metal or clay vessel. Pictured here is famed Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain.

  • Led Zeppelin

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    'Black Mountain Side' by Led Zeppelin

    Although inspired by a traditional Irish folk song called "Down by Blackwaterside," this instrumental by the English rock band had an Indian flavor to it thanks to the tabla-playing of drummer and sitarist, Viram Jasani. Recorded in October 1968 at Olympic Studios in London, "Black Mountain Side" was part of the group's 1969 debut album, "Led Zeppelin."

  • The Chieftains' Kevin Conneff is seen here playing a bodhran

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    The Irish bodhran

    This iconic Irish drum is said to pre-date Christianity, and is believed to have begun as an implement first rather than an instrument. Believed to translate from Gaelic as "skin tray," it has been used among others to carry peat. It features prominently in the instrumental music of Irish folk band The Chieftains. Kevin Conneff is seen here playing a bodhran, with bandmate Matt Molloy on flute.

  • The Rolling Stones in New York (2005)

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    'The Rocky Road to Dublin' with The Rolling Stones

    Credited with popularizing Irish folk music, The Chieftains gained further mainstream acclaim in the US in the 1970s when they worked on the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick's 1975 film "Barry Lyndon." Their 1995 album "The Long Black Veil" featured some famous collaborations, including "The Rocky Road to Dublin," which they did with The Rolling Stones.

  • Mexican-American guitarist and singer Carlos Santana shakes two pairs of maracas

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    The Latin connection

    Latin percussion instruments like congas, bongos, and timbales have also featured prominently in mainstream music. Seen here is famed Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana whose band produced hits like "Black Magic Woman" and "Smooth" accompanied by percussion instruments such as the maracas that the singer is seen shaking here.

  • Members of the Torcida Brasil Olodum dressed in vibrant colors and drumming

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    'They Don't Care About Us' by Michael Jackson

    Brazilian drumming group Olodum (pictured) had long been an institution in the country's famous carnival scene. But they gained global exposure in 1996, when they were featured in a Michael Jackson song, "They Don't Care About Us." The band is also actively involved in social movements against racism and for civil and human rights.

  • Indian master tabla player and world music pioneer, Trilok Gurtu

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    Bridging cultural and musical divides

    Trilok Gurtu is yet another master drummer and world music pioneer who seamlessly melded Indian classical music, Western jazz and funk, African music and Brazilian music. Among others, he has collaborated with Gary Moore, John McLaughlin, Jan Garbarek, Joe Zawinul and Robert Miles.

  • Picture shows Senegalese djembe maker Mame Cheikh Tounkara at work

    Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them

    More than just musical

    The drum set has been named music instrument of the year 2022 by the German Music Council — and percussion instruments from around the world are regularly incorporated into drum kits. More than just musical instruments, traditional drums are often considered sacred. Used as a mode of communication or for religious purposes, in some cases, even their creation often involves rituals.

    Author: Brenda Haas


Several drummers experimented with foot machines; the first such device is said to have been constructed in 1850. But it wasn't until demand increased that the idea really became popular. An American by the name of G.R. Olney (also referred to as J.R. Olney) is considered the inventor of a usable bass drum pedal, a device that left a drummer's hands free to beat other instruments. The Ludwig & Ludwig company — sons of German immigrants — started producing the pedal in the late 19th century.

100th anniversary in 2018

Early drum kits were similar to what we know today: the bass drum, which is beaten with a foot pedal, in the middle, the snare, a hi-hat (a double cymbal also used with a foot machine) and various other drums, percussion instruments and cymbals. The first complete functional drum set to go into mass production was put on the market in 1918 by the Ludwig Drum Corporation, as the Ludwig family had renamed its firm.

Man sits behind a drum kit

Contemporary steel drum kit

Later, Gretsch (USA), Premier (UK) and Sonor (Germany) also built drum kits, and Asian companies entered the market with Yamaha, Pearl and Tama. They all offer high quality drum kits. Cymbal manufacturers have an ancient Ottoman tradition — even if the most famous companies today are located in the US or Canada, Zildjian and Sabian cymbals can trace their origins to 16th century Constantinople.

This article has been translated from German.

DW recommends

These drummers made music history

A band is only as good as its drummer. Clear the stage for the most famous drummers: from Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts to Dave Grohl.  