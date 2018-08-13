 DW urges probe into Romania police brutality against correspondent | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

DW urges probe into Romania police brutality against correspondent

DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt has called on Romania to bring the perpetrators to justice. Several journalists, including a DW correspondent were attacked by police during anti-corruption protests in Bucharest.

DW correspondent Cristian Stefanescu and others being attacked by police

Deutsche Welle on Monday lodged an official complaint to Romanian authorities for police brutality committed against DW correspondent Cristian Stefanescu.

DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt said there is "sufficient proof" from video and eyewitness accounts that police deliberately attacked journalists during mass anti-corruption protests on Friday.

"Our correspondent was wearing his press credential visibly and also identified himself to the police officers as a journalist," Jumpelt said. "In spite of this, a group of police officers took to beating him with their shields and clubs."

Several journalists, including one cameraman from Austrian public broadcaster ORF, were assaulted while covering the protest. Israeli tourists were also beaten by police, according to Israeli officials.

Deutsche Welle has informed the German Foreign Ministry and the German Government Press Office of the case.

Read more: Opinion: What is happening in Romania is not democracy

'Without having to fear'

"We expect the Romanian authorities to take the necessary steps to bring those police officers involved in this outrageous incident to justice," said Jumpelt.

Thousands of anti-government protesters continue to take to the streets of Bucharest and other Romanian cities to rally against judicial reforms targeting anti-corruption laws in the EU country. But the government has yet to appease protesters, prompting calls for resignations.

Read more: Why are police clashing with expats in Romania?

Due to the gravity of the situation in Romania, Deutsche Welle will continue to cover newsworthy events in the country. Jumpelt urged authorities to guarantee the safety of journalists.

"We are also calling on you to ensure that journalists can report freely about any future demonstrations without having to fear physical harm from Romanian police forces," Jumpelt added.

  • Protestors wave flags

    Mass protests in Romania

    2017 rallies in the capital

    Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

  • Burning street signs

    Mass protests in Romania

    Crowds hit the streets

    Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

  • Bleeding protester

    Mass protests in Romania

    Police firing tear gas

    Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

  • A flare throw by protesters lands near Romanian police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Nationwide riots

    Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

  • Romanian riot police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Riot police called out

    Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

  • Protestors in front of parliament

    Mass protests in Romania

    Protest in front of the government headquarters

    Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Romania to probe alleged police violence at protests

More than 450 people were injured at massive anti-corruption protests on Friday. Prosecutors say they are reviewing footage and interviewing victims in a bid to bring offenders to justice. (14.08.2018)  

Why are police clashing with expats in Romania?

Thousands of Romanian expats returned to their native country for a huge anti-government rally in Bucharest. Authorities responded with a brutal show of force, prompting fresh protests. DW looks at the ongoing troubles. (12.08.2018)  

Opinion: What is happening in Romania is not democracy

In Romania's capital, Bucharest, police are using brutal force against peaceful demonstrators. Those responsible must stand trial, says DW's Robert Schwartz. (11.08.2018)  

Romanian expats return home for major anti-government protest, clash with police

Many Romanians who left their homeland because of corruption, low wages and lack of opportunities returned to rally for the government's resignation. Police responded to the protests with a water cannon and tear gas. (10.08.2018)  

Romania: Tens of thousands protest for second night running

Despite hundreds being injured the night before, tens of thousands of people have again protested in Bucharest. Romania remains one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the EU. (12.08.2018)  

Mass protests in Romania

More than 200,000 Romanians took part in an anti-corruption demonstration in February 2017. It was the biggest protest in the country since the fall of communism in Romania in 1989. (02.02.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Rumänien Anti-Regierungsproteste in Bukarest

Romania to probe alleged police violence at protests 14.08.2018

More than 450 people were injured at massive anti-corruption protests on Friday. Prosecutors say they are reviewing footage and interviewing victims in a bid to bring offenders to justice.

Rumänien Protestkundgebung gegen die Regierung in Bukarest

Romania: Tens of thousands protest for second night running 12.08.2018

Despite hundreds being injured the night before, tens of thousands of people have again protested in Bucharest. Romania remains one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the EU.

Rumänien Verletzte bei Großkundgebung in Bukarest

Why are police clashing with expats in Romania? 12.08.2018

Thousands of Romanian expats returned to their native country for a huge anti-government rally in Bucharest. Authorities responded with a brutal show of force, prompting fresh protests. DW looks at the ongoing troubles.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

DW urges probe into Romania police brutality against correspondent

Denmark to build controversial German border fence

Happy Birthday, Tivoli!

Tourist trap and memorial: What is to become of Checkpoint Charlie?