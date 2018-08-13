DW urges probe into Romania police brutality against correspondent

Deutsche Welle on Monday lodged an official complaint to Romanian authorities for police brutality committed against DW correspondent Cristian Stefanescu.

DW spokesman Christoph Jumpelt said there is "sufficient proof" from video and eyewitness accounts that police deliberately attacked journalists during mass anti-corruption protests on Friday.

"Our correspondent was wearing his press credential visibly and also identified himself to the police officers as a journalist," Jumpelt said. "In spite of this, a group of police officers took to beating him with their shields and clubs."

Several journalists, including one cameraman from Austrian public broadcaster ORF, were assaulted while covering the protest. Israeli tourists were also beaten by police, according to Israeli officials.

Deutsche Welle has informed the German Foreign Ministry and the German Government Press Office of the case.

'Without having to fear'

"We expect the Romanian authorities to take the necessary steps to bring those police officers involved in this outrageous incident to justice," said Jumpelt.

Thousands of anti-government protesters continue to take to the streets of Bucharest and other Romanian cities to rally against judicial reforms targeting anti-corruption laws in the EU country. But the government has yet to appease protesters, prompting calls for resignations.

Due to the gravity of the situation in Romania, Deutsche Welle will continue to cover newsworthy events in the country. Jumpelt urged authorities to guarantee the safety of journalists.

"We are also calling on you to ensure that journalists can report freely about any future demonstrations without having to fear physical harm from Romanian police forces," Jumpelt added.

Mass protests in Romania 2017 rallies in the capital Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



