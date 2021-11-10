 DW Business – Europe & Asia | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 02.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & Asia

COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British

01.03.2019, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Ein Mitarbeiter zeigt ein VW Logo kurz vor Einbau in einen Volkswagen Touran in der Endmontage im VW Werk. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Volkswagen plans Trinity plant — whatr's behind it? 10.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

AMUR REGION, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 12, 2021: A view of the Amur Gas Processing Plant. Measuring 800ha in area, it has an estimated annual capacity of 42bln cbm of natural gas. There are also plans to launch the world's largest helium production facility with an annual capacity of up to 60mln cbm. The plant is set to produce methane, ethane, such liquefied petroleum gases as propane and buthane, and pentane-hexane fraction as necessary components of polyethylene, polymers and plastics. Yuri Smityuk/TASS

COP26: US and EU unveil plan to slash methane emissions by 2030 02.11.2021

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen has said a global methane reduction pledge sponsored by the EU and the US will "immediately slow down climate change." Over 80 countries have signed on to the pledge.

06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.

Demonstrators hold signs as Fridays for Future activists protest calling for a Global Day of Climate Action in Hamburg, Germany, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Biden climate summit: New pledges to cut emissions still fall short 23.04.2021

The United States and several other nations have pledged to cut carbon emissions faster, putting pressure on other big polluters to clean up their acts.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a branded electric taxi as he visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, 2020 in London. - The visit coincides with the company's plan to create 1,000 new technology jobs across sites in England. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

Will Boris Johnson succeed in abolishing new conventional cars from 2030? 19.11.2020

The UK prime minister has unveiled a plan for a "green industrial revolution," with the most radical policy being a ban on the sale of diesel and gas cars by 2030. The move comes 10 years earlier than previously planned.