DW Business – Europe & Asia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British
European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen has said a global methane reduction pledge sponsored by the EU and the US will "immediately slow down climate change." Over 80 countries have signed on to the pledge.
Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
The United States and several other nations have pledged to cut carbon emissions faster, putting pressure on other big polluters to clean up their acts.
The UK prime minister has unveiled a plan for a "green industrial revolution," with the most radical policy being a ban on the sale of diesel and gas cars by 2030. The move comes 10 years earlier than previously planned.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version