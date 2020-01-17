Dutch police foil high-security prison break

Dutch law enforcement agents managed to apprehend the suspects after involving German police. The Netherlands has witnessed brazen prison break attempts in recent years, including one using a hijacked helicopter.
Dutch police on Sunday arrested four people suspected of involvement in a botched prison break at a high-security facility.
"Several persons tried to breach the prison, but the attempt was foiled," Dutch police said in a statement. "The suspects' involvement in the escape attempt is being probed."
Authorities were alerted to the possible prison break after a delivery van was set alight in the facility's parking lot.
Read more: Germany: Teenager breaks into jail to save relationship with girlfriend
Germany joins manhunt
The four suspects were apprehended following a cross-agency effort that brought together Dutch border police, detectives and even the German police.
Dutch police said "no one escaped."
Read more: Prison blues? Italian startup gives inmates a break
Turf wars
Local media suggested that the breakout attempt targeted a man by the name of Omar L., who was reportedly jailed for life for involvement in two murders and three attempted murders.
A turf war between rival gangs in vying for power for Amsterdam's lucrative black market has led to more than 20 killings. In 2017, police shot dead a man and arrested several others for attempting a prison break using a stolen helicopter.
Read more: Turkey: Babies behind bars
ls/kl (AFP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
An 18-year-old scaled the wall of a German detention center in a desperate bid to convince his jailed ex-girlfriend not to break up with him. (24.10.2019)
Time in prison is often monotonous and tedious. An Italian startup wants to change that by experimenting with a form of democratic participation to foster social integration inside and outside. (14.09.2019)