Dutch PM Mark Rutte gets US, UK backing to lead NATO

Jens Stoltenberg steps down as NATO chief in October. To be elected his replacement, Rutte would need the support of all 31 members of the military alliance.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in a strong position to become the next leader of NATO after he recieved the backing of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term in October.

His successor will have to balance the NATO members' support for Ukraine while guarding against any escalations that would draw the alliance into a war with Russia.

"President Biden strongly endorses PM Rutte's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO," a US official told reporters on Thursday.

"PM Rutte has a deep understanding of the importance of the Alliance, is a natural leader and communicator, and his leadership would serve the Alliance well at this critical time."

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Office said Rutte was well-respected across NATO and "has serious defense and security credentials."

zc/nm (Reuters, dpa)