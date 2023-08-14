  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
Niger
PoliticsLatvia

Latvian prime minister announces resignation

2 hours ago

Krisjanis Karins has said he and his government plan to submit their resignation to Latvia's president. Karins is hoping his party can build a new coalition after a rift emerged between the three parties in power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V8XL
Krisjanis Karins in front of assorted European flags
Image: Ludovic Marin/AFP

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on Monday said he would resign later in the week, along with the rest of his government.

Karins is reportedly hoping an election will help him reconfigure the government after current coalition partners rejected his proposed Cabinet reshuffle.

"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this Cabinet to the president," Karins told a press conference.

Why is the Latvian PM resigning?

Karins is at the helm of a three-way alliance of his liberal-conservative New Unity party, the conservative National Alliance and the center-right electoral alliance United List.

For some time, the 58-year-old has been pushing to widen the coalition to include the Alliance of Farmers and Greens and the left-leaning Progressives. However, his two coalition partners have repeatedly expressed reservations about the move.

Both parties last Wednesday did not give their approval to Karins' choice for three ministerial posts, and also withheld their approval for several policy projects. Karins said on Friday that he faced a choice between working with the current coalition or seeking to build a new one. 

In a tweet, Karins said the two parties were blocking a planned work an welfare policy, as well as economic growth. 

Karins said his party planned to select its candidate for the post of prime minister next Wednesday.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics would have to give a mandate for any potential prime minister to try to form a government. Before any new coalition could take office, a vote in parliament would also be necessary.

The next Latvian election for parliament is not scheduled until 2026. The Baltic country shares a border with both Russia and Belarus.

rc/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Krisjanis Karins in front of assorted European flags

Latvian prime minister announces resignation

Latvian prime minister announces resignation

Krisjanis Karins has said he and his government will submit their resignation to the president later this week.
Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Christian Lindner talking to journalists after arriving at the train station in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: German finance minister arrives in Kyiv

Conflicts7 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Equality4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugees crouching in a military Airpus plane

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hussein Hamdan speaking at a podium

Meet Germany's first Islamic affairs consultant

Meet Germany's first Islamic affairs consultant

ReligionAugust 13, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Azerbaijani checkpoint at entry of Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Could it escalate again?

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Could it escalate again?

ConflictsAugust 13, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe20 hours ago01:38 min
More from North America
Go to homepage