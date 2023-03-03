  1. Skip to content
War, agriculture and finances

44 minutes ago

War strategy:Drones for Ukraine, the green island of Bornholm, young people trading stocks and a young Filipino farmer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O9xJ

Drones  – an edge for Ukraine in the cyberwar?

German manufacturer  Quantum Systems is delivering 150 reconnaissance drones to the Ukrainian military. They're used to spy on the enemy and relay their coordinates to the artillery, giving Ukraine the upper hand when it comes to data communication.   

Skipiste Bornholm
Image: DW

Bornholm  – the world's greenest island?

The small Danish island of Bornholm isn't terribly well known, but it might be the greenest island on the planet.  It's transformed its economy by investing in sustainable business, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral.

DW Shift - Banking-Apps
Image: DW/J. Linke

 

Speculating via smartphone – youths take to online trading

Never before have so many Germans held stocks, with under 30s being particularly avid traders. Many do this online, using their smartphones. Why has online trading become so popular and what experiences have young people had as speculators?

For her land – a Filipino makes farming more sustainable

Louise Mabulo is a young farmer in the Philippines, one of the few women working in this male-dominated profession. By promoting agriculture that’s sustainable and resistant to climate change, she aims to better her county and the image of farmers. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 08.03.2023 – 00:30 UTC
WED 08.03.2023 – 05:30 UTC
WED 08.03.2023 – 11.30 UTC 
WED 08.03.2023 – 15:30 UTC
WED 08.03.2023 – 22.30 UTC 
THU 09.03.2023 – 02:30 UTC
THU 09.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 10.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 09.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia's forces surround Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
