War, agriculture and finances

War strategy:Drones for Ukraine, the green island of Bornholm, young people trading stocks and a young Filipino farmer.

Drones – an edge for Ukraine in the cyberwar?

German manufacturer Quantum Systems is delivering 150 reconnaissance drones to the Ukrainian military. They're used to spy on the enemy and relay their coordinates to the artillery, giving Ukraine the upper hand when it comes to data communication.

Image: DW

Bornholm – the world's greenest island?

The small Danish island of Bornholm isn't terribly well known, but it might be the greenest island on the planet. It's transformed its economy by investing in sustainable business, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral.

Image: DW/J. Linke

Speculating via smartphone – youths take to online trading

Never before have so many Germans held stocks, with under 30s being particularly avid traders. Many do this online, using their smartphones. Why has online trading become so popular and what experiences have young people had as speculators?

For her land – a Filipino makes farming more sustainable

Louise Mabulo is a young farmer in the Philippines, one of the few women working in this male-dominated profession. By promoting agriculture that’s sustainable and resistant to climate change, she aims to better her county and the image of farmers.

