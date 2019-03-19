 Drinking hot beverages could increase your cancer risk | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 25.03.2019

health

Drinking hot beverages could increase your cancer risk

People who regularly drink scalding hot tea are more likely to get esophageal cancer. A large-scale, long-term study by Iranian scientists now confirmed what WHO cancer experts had suspected since 2016.

Hot tea steaming in a tea glass (picture-alliance/PIXSELL/D. Puklavec)

There are several factors that up your risk of getting cancer. Heavy drinking, smoking and obesity can all contribute to a higher cancer risk — no surprise there. But now researchers from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran have confirmed another.

Their large-scale study showed that people who regularly drink beverages hotter than 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit) have a significantly higher risk of getting esophageal cancer.

Read more: Coffee doesn't cause cancer, if not drunk too hot

The Iranian researchers observed and examined more than 50,000 men and women from the northern Iranian province of Golestan for 13 years, from 2004 till 2017. During this time, there were 317 cases of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), one of two common kinds of esophageal cancer.

Scientists found that drinking 700 milliliters or more a day of tea that was at least 60 degrees Celsius "was consistently associated with an about 90 percent increase in ESCC risk."

Risk higher in South America, Asia and Africa

The Tehran University study confirms long-standing suspicions. In 2016, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified drinking very hot beverages as a probable carcinogen.

The agency specifically referred to drinks hotter than 65 degrees Celsius (roughly 149 degrees Fahrenheit), and specifically to mate — a tea traditionally drunk at very high temperatures in South America, Asia and Africa.

Does that mean hot tea is as dangerous as hard liquor or cigarettes, two other factors known to increase your risk of esophageal cancer? Well, it might depend on where you live. While the Iranian study implies just that, the American Cancer Society points out that in the US, hot beverages like tea, coffee or cocoa are usually drunk at temperatures below 65 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Metastases – the real cancer risk

Watch video 03:47

Preventing Esophageal Cancer

Experts in Germany don't view hot drinks as a standout risk, either. Thomas Seufferlein is the medical director of the Internal Medicine Clinic I at University Hospital Ulm in Baden-Wurttemberg. He has been treating patients with esophageal cancer for roughly 20 years.

His reply when asked about cases of esophageal cancer brought on by hot beverage drinking?

"Personally I have never seen that in a patient."

'Blow on your drink, don't panic'

Seufferlein says there's no point in becoming alarmed about drinking hot tea in Germany at the moment. 

"Around here, people who don't drink alcohol frequently and don't smoke, but come in with esophageal cancer from drinking hot drinks are the absolute exception," the doctor told DW. "I'd say to just blow on your drink and don't panic."

It's good advice — cooler tea cannot cause the same damage as hot tea, because scalding beverages basically burn the esophagus's mucous membrane.

"With these cases, we're talking about chronic heat damage," Seufferlein explained. "The damage of a mucous membrane always leads to an attempt to repair this damage. And if I have constant repairs going on, there is more room for error as well."

When these errors occur in cell divisions, it could create mutations — and this, to put it simply, is how cancer cells are born.

Seufferlein emphasized that the exact process of how hot beverages damage the esophagus has yet to be explored. But waiting for your tea to cool down a little bit before you chug it seems to be the smart thing to do for now. 

  • Symbolbild brennende Zigarette

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Stop smoking

    Tobacco use is the single greatest avoidable risk factor for cancer mortality worldwide, causing an estimated 22 percent of cancer deaths per year. Besides smoking, also chewing tobacco or snuff can lead to cancer. And even second-hand smoke, which is the inhalation of smoke in the environment, has been proven to cause lung cancer in nonsmoking adults.

  • Sommer Deutschland 2012

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Choose the right dose of sunrays

    Skin cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer — and one of the most preventable. Stay out of the sun when the sun's ultraviolet rays are intense. They are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cover exposed areas with hats, clothes and sunglasses and use sunscreen. UV-emitting tanning devices are now also classified as carcinogenic to humans.

  • Mammographie

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get cancer screenings

    Some types of cancer can be found before they cause symptoms. Therefore regular self-exams, for instance of your skin and breasts, and cancer screenings can help find and treat some types of cancer early. Not for all types of cancer screening tests are available. Talk to your doctor about the options and what is useful for you.

  • Jogging am Strand

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get active and control your weight

    There is a link between overweight and obesity to many types of cancer. Regular physical activity and the maintenance of a healthy body weight, along with a healthy diet, will considerably reduce cancer risk. Diets high in fruits and vegetables may have a protective effect. Conversely, excess consumption of red and preserved meat may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

  • Studie: Magenbakterium könnte vor Asthma schützen

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid infections

    Infectious agents are responsible for almost 22 percent of cancer deaths in the developing world and 6 percent in industrialized countries. Viral hepatitis B and C cause cancer of the liver; human papilloma virus infection causes cervical cancer. Ask your doctor about vaccination Options. The bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which you can see in the picture, increases the risk of stomach cancer.

  • Whiskey mit Eis

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Be reasonable with alcohol

    According to the World Health Organization, the risk of cancer increases with the amount of alcohol consumed. Alcohol use is a risk factor for many cancer types including cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, liver, colorectum and breast.

  • Indien Luftverschmutzung in Delhi

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid pollutants

    According to the World Health Organization, environmental pollution of air, water and soil with carcinogenic chemicals accounts for one to four percent of all cancers. Exposure to carcinogens also occurs via the contamination of food by chemicals, such as aflatoxins or dioxins. Indoor air pollution from coal fires doubles the risk of lung cancer, particularly among non-smoking women.


