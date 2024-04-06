  1. Skip to content
Activists build an island while cleaning up Lake Kivu

Zanem Nety Zaidi | Olaf Müller
June 4, 2024

Josaphat Rubenga and his fellow "Green Helmets" in the Democratic Republic of Congo collect waste from Lake Kivu. It's choking in plastic. They're using the bottles they collect to build a huge island in the lake, complete with hotel.

