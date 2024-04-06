Activists build an island while cleaning up Lake Kivu

Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoActivists build an island while cleaning up Lake KivuTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoZanem Nety Zaidi | Olaf Müller06/04/2024June 4, 2024Josaphat Rubenga and his fellow "Green Helmets" in the Democratic Republic of Congo collect waste from Lake Kivu. It's choking in plastic. They're using the bottles they collect to build a huge island in the lake, complete with hotel.https://p.dw.com/p/4gSqoAdvertisement