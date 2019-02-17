 ′Drawing Europe Together′: Illustrators against Brexit | Arts | DW | 18.02.2019

Arts

'Drawing Europe Together': Illustrators against Brexit

How do you illustrate the idea of Europe? A book project initiated by Gruffalo-creator Axel Scheffler collects 45 works of artists who feel the UK should not leave the EU.

  • Blue EU owl by Axel Scheffler (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Axel Scheffler: The EU owl

    The creator of the world-famous Gruffalo monster, illustrator Axel Scheffler, conceived this drawing of a European heraldic animal: the EU owl. Born in Hamburg, the artist has lived in London for almost 30 years. Since the Brexit referendum, however, the United Kingdom "no longer feels like a home," he said. Scheffler initiated the book "Drawing Europe Together."

  • Judith Kerr's Tiger and Mog with EU flags (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Judith Kerr: Up Europe!

    Judith Kerr sends her famous figures Tiger and tomcat Mog on a journey to Europe, both of them cheerfully waving their EU flag. The author of children's and youth books, who was born in 1923 and comes from a German-Jewish emigrant family, is one of the most prominent illustrators that initiator Axel Scheffler was able to win over for his book project.

  • Illustration by Polly Dunbar for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Polly Dunbar: Lady Europa and Children

    British illustrator Polly Dunbar drew her Europe as a beautiful woman with long flowing hair and a full nursery of happy children. A little boy with a British flag on his shirt is on his own, standing to the side, and the other children can't understand why he no longer wants to play with them.

  • Bruce Ingman's drawing for Drawing Europe Together: a British boy is running after a bus (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Bruce Ingman: Wait!

    The European bus is about to leave, but it's still at a stop. The British musician who is lagging behind can still get on. "I really hope that it's not too late yet and that people will come to their senses," commented Bruce Ingman from Liverpool. "I love being a part of Europe and so do my children."

  • Emily Gravett's illustration for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    Emily Gravett: Not over yet

    The British mouse is sitting alone under a glass bell with an overflowing European cheese plate out of reach. This is the way Englishwoman Emily Gravett chose to draw the situation of Great Britain before leaving the EU. "What makes me sad," the illustrator noted, "is that Brexit not only divides nations, but also neighbors and families."

  • The Tjong-Khing's drawing for Drawing Europe Together (2019 Beltz & Gelberg)

    Drawings to reunite Europe

    The Tjong-Khing: A balancing act

    Europe's nations slip into the role of gymnasts and perform a circus-like balancing act on the European bull. The Dutch artist, who comes from a migrant family, said that "everyone working together is merely a dream." Nevertheless, The Tjong-Khing is optimistic that it's the only way.

    Author: Stefan Dege (als)


Great Britain's scheduled Brexit day, March 29, is only a few weeks away, but many of Europe's artists and intellectuals are still struggling with the upcoming event. 

"The fatal decision in favor of Brexit, with which the country —  it seems to me —  is massively damaging itself, fills me with incredulity, pain and anger," says Axel Scheffler. Though he was born in Hamburg, the creator of the children's book character "Gruffalo" has been living in London for almost three decades.

Scheffler invited illustrator colleagues to put down their own vision of Europe on paper. The resulting book, Drawing Europe Together, collects illustrations by 45 artists.

First published by Macmillan in Great Britain in November, the German version has just come out this month. Scheffler's illustration adorns the cover of the book, showing a group of animals traversing along and carrying their own coloring pencils. They on the march to a Europe that is growing together.

Illustrated animals walking in a group carrying the EU flag and colored pencils (2019 Beltz & Gelberg/Axel Scheffler)

Axel Scheffler's cover illustration for "Drawing Europe Together"

Europe's party without Britons

Illustrator Patrick George's vision of Europe is composed of a colorful kids' party with all sorts of different people babbling along together excitedly. It's only the British girl who is off to the side, floating away in the sky with her red balloon. She doesn't understand why she has to leave the party. "Following this ridiculous referendum, we're now looking at an uncertain future," the artist commented. George hails from Ramsgate, a seaside town in east Kent, England, where a large majority of the residents voted for Brexit.

Another poignant illustration is by Emily Gravett, a well-known British illustrator and children's book author.  It shows a British mouse sitting alone under a cheese dome nibbling on an old piece of cheese next to a large, lavishly laid-out cheese platter with the European Union flag stuck with a toothpick in an apple. 

A political book

The book of illustrations and drawings about the EU was a brainchild of Markus Weber, of the Moritz children's book publishing company, while at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2017. He suggested to Axel Scheffler that they get British illustrators on board. But the book is surely not just one for children. "Of course, it's a political book," Weber said. "The artists are depicting more than just little rabbits and bears."

Judith Kerr (DW/Heike Mund)

Multi-award-winning British author Judith Kerr

Like Scheffler, whose Gruffalo monster is familiar to German and British children alike, many of the illustrators are hopeful that Brexit will not actually come to pass. Scheffler was able to win over famous colleagues for the book project, including award-winning German children's and youth literature author and illustrator Jutta Bauer, as well as famous British writer and illustrator Judith Kerr, who hails from a German-Jewish emigrant family. She became famous in Great Britain with her illustrated stories about the tomcat Mog and the tiger who comes for tea.

"My great personal hope," Scheffler writes in his foreword, "is that it is not too late to change Britain's course out of the EU." And Judith Kerr, in the book, happily lets Tiger and Mog carry blue EU flags, accompanied by her own call: "Up Europe!"

 

