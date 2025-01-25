DR Congo: Peacekeepers killed in heavy fighting with M23

South Africa’s military said 9 soldiers were killed, Malawi and Uruguay also reported deaths. The M23 advance on Goma in the eastern DRC was reportedly repelled.

South Africa, Malawi and Uruguay on Saturday announced that soldiers from their respctive armies were killed as they battled to halt the advance of M23 rebel fighters in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said that nine of its soldiers were killed during a pitched battle with M23 fighters as they attempted to advance on the city of Goma, the key city in the mineral-rich east.

Congolese government troops deployed to help repel the M23 rebels who had been closing in on Goma, a key city in the mineral-rich east of the DRC Image: Moses Sawasawa/AP/picture alliance

South African military says M23 advance halted

"The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters," the SANDF said in a statement.

South Africa's military said its forces were able to halt the advance and push the M23 rebels back.

The SANDF said that the number of injured had yet to be confirmed and some had varying degrees of injuries.

Two of the dead South African soldiers were part of the UN peacekeeping force, while the other seven South Africans were part of the Southern African Development Community Mission, also known as SAMIDRC.

Malawian and Uruguayan peacekeepers also killed

Before South Africa's military confirmed the number of its dead, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) said that three of its peacekeepers were killed.

"We confirm the loss of three of our courageous soldiers who were part of the SADC Mission in the DRC," spokesman Emmanuel Mlelemba said.

"These soldiers fell in the line of duty during an encounter with the M23 rebel group operating in eastern DRC. As the situation remains volatile, further details will be shared later," he added.

A Uruguayan member of the UN peacekeeping force was also killed while four others were wounded, Uruguay's military announced Saturday.

The UN peacekeeping force, also known as MONUSCO, entered the DRC more than two decades ago and has around 14,000 peacekeepers on the ground.

Experts from the DRC, the United States and the United Nations have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 armed group. The rebels are mainly composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago.

kb/rm (AFP, Reuters)