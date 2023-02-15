Dortmund’s Adeyemi gives Chelsea a lesson in finishing

In their first ever meeting, Chelsea should have walked away with the victory. Instead it turned into a rousing night for Borussia Dortmund as Karim Adeyemi stepped up to give the Germans the advantage.

Borussia Dortmund will take a 1-0 lead to London for the second instalment of this intriguing contest in the last 16 of the Champions League. Chelsea’s first ever visit to Dortmund ended with a sense of bemusement that for all the glorious chances they created the victory was ultimately Dortmund’s.

Edin Terzic’s side came into this game with a record of six wins from six in 2023 and that confidence ran through the team as the hosts dictated the tempo of the first half – even if they failed to convert that dominance into clearcut chances. The closest they came was when Sebastien Haller, spotted by captain Jude Bellingham, rippled the side-netting.

Chelsea have won only once since the turn of the year but it was they who crafted the best chances, with most of them falling to Joao Felix. The Portuguese spurned two big chances before the break, clearing the bar at the end of a slick Chelsea move; he then struck the bar a few minutes later with the goal gaping. If Felix could only add more goals to his game, he’d be one of the best in the business.

Searing pace, serene finishing

With Chelsea misfiring, the game was still there to be won. It was time for a hero: step forward, Karim Adeyemi. The 21-year-old German had already rattled elite Premier League opposition this season, giving Joao Cancelo such a headache when Manchester City visited Dortmund in October that the now-Bayern Munich defender was put out of his misery at halftime by Pep Guardiola. Adeyemi didn’t score that night but the dye was cast.

Fittingly, this game’s only goal followed a near miss at the other end, with Kai Havertz sending a glancing header flashing across goal. Dortmund sensed their chance and broke at speed, Raphael Guerreiro found the jet-heeled Adeyemi, whose touch and searing pace left British record signing Enzo Fernandez in his wake. He expertly rounded Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and serenely slotted home. All in front of Germany coach Hansi Flick.

Jude Bellingham on Karim Adeyemi: 'He had a difficult start here but now he’s flying.' Image: Moritz Mueller/IMAGO

Adeyemi 'flying'

It was a moment that showcased the best of Adeyemi’s skillset and the moment of quality in front of goal that this absorbing game deserved. It also felt like a breakout moment for Adeyemi, who has struggled to adapt at Dortmund but has now scored in three straight games for the first time since making the switch from RB Salzburg last year. Bellingham noted his teammate’s ascent.

“We’re really confident when it gets the ball one-on-one. When he really gets going there aren’t many people that can stop him," Dortmund captain Bellingham said about Adeyemi’s goal. "He had a difficult start here but now he’s flying."

Chelsea coach Graham Potter seemed further than ever from becoming the first English coach to win in Germany since Bobby Robson led Newcastle to victory in Leverkusen in 2003. The Blues continued to push and Kalidou Koulibaly had a shot cleared off the line by Emre Can, but this felt like a night when Chelsea would never score as Dortmund demonstrated a resilience that has been missing in previous seasons, with Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle holding firm.

Chelsea have the quality to flip things back in their favor on March 7 but this should have been a night that they celebrated a Felix-inspired victory. Instead, it was about Dortmund’s spirit and Adeyemi’s finishing.