10/12/2022 October 12, 2022

We all want to be millionaires... or at least, have enough money to get by! Unfortunately, that's mostly easier said than done. Host Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba chats to Johannesburg wealth strategist Bronson Friedman, who lets us in on a few secrets on how you can save and even make money in a post-pandemic economy!