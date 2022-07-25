 Don′t Hold Back - How sports gave me back my mental health | Africa | DW | 10.08.2022

Africa

Don't Hold Back - How sports gave me back my mental health

Sports coach and aspiring model Patience Ramavhale battled depression and anxiety throughout a troubled childhood. But her love of sports and passion for coaching not only developed her young athletes, but also helped Patience improve her mental health. Don’t Hold Back’s Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba catches up with Patience over the customary snack on how using sports can improve your mental health.

