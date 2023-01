Cai Nebe | Wanjiku Mwaura

Can you imagine going from unemployed and broke to making it as a social media content creator? Naledi Mallela was down and out but the rising YouTube star picked herself up - and learned some valuable skills along the way! She chats with Don't Hold Back's Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba over the customary snack and the pair get on like a house on fire!