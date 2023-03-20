Donors pledge €7 billion to Turkey, Syria quake recovery

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said €3.3 billion would come from the 27-member EU. The Commission alone will give €1 billion to help with reconstruction efforts in Turkey.
"Millions are now homeless and living in tents as the winter drags on," von der Leyen said.
"Homes and schools and hospitals must be rebuilt, with the highest standards of seismic safety. Water and sanitation and other critical infrastructure must be repaired," she said. "Public services and businesses need capital to restart."
Von der Leyen said that the European Commission would spend an additional €108 million on humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria.