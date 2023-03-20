  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Xi in Moscow
EU Comission chief Ursula von der Leyen talks to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Brussels donor conference
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen pledged funding for reconstruction in Turkey at a donors conference in BrusselsImage: JOHN THYS/AFP
PoliticsTurkey

Donors pledge €7 billion to Turkey, Syria quake recovery

47 minutes ago

Following an EU-hosted donors conference, the bloc says it will fund humantiarian assistance, but not full-scale reconstruction in Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OxBT

The European Union and international donors on Monday pledged €7 billion ($7.5 billion) to help Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of last month's devastating earthquakes.

The quakes killed more than 50,000 people.

The EU said the conference included some 400 international actors, including governments and NGOs. Syrian and Russian authorities were not invited.

What are the details of the pledges?

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said €3.3 billion would come from the 27-member EU. The Commission alone will give €1 billion to help with reconstruction efforts in Turkey.

"Millions are now homeless and living in tents as the winter drags on," von der Leyen said.

"Homes and schools and hospitals must be rebuilt, with the highest standards of seismic safety. Water and sanitation and other critical infrastructure must be repaired," she said. "Public services and businesses need capital to restart."

Von der Leyen said that the European Commission would spend an additional €108 million on humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria.

The EU does not have diplomatic ties with Syrian leader Bashar Assad, and has imposed extensive sanctions on Damascus. Brussels said it would not fund full-scale reconstruction as long as there is no political dialogue between Assad and opposition groups.

Syria-Turkey quake survivors urgently need aid

Germany is doubling its support to €240 million, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Costs estimated at over $100 billion

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) estimated the "total financial burden" of the earthquakes for Turkey at some $103.6 billion, amounting to around 9% of the country's GDP forecast for 2023.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who addressed the conference via videolink, put the cost at $104 billion.

Erdogan said that Turkey would rebuild 319,000 homes in the first year of recovery.

"It is not possible for a single nation to tackle a crisis of this scale on its own," he said. "We will never forget the solidarity that all our friends... have shown in these difficult days."

sdi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The Taiwanese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

PoliticsMarch 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe6 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage