 Donald Trump wants allies to pay much more for hosted US troops | News | DW | 11.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Donald Trump wants allies to pay much more for hosted US troops

US President Donald Trump wants countries hosting US troops to pay 150 percent of the cost or more, a report says. Germany could be one of the countries asked to pay the most.

Signs at US barracks in Katterbach (picture-alliance/Daniel Karmann)

Countries hosting US forces could in future be asked to cough up five or six times the money they pay now for the privilege if the US Trump administration gets its way, according to reports in US media.

The Bloomberg news agency reported last week that the administration was working on plans to demand that countries such as Germany and Japan pay the full costs of the deployment plus 50 percent or more.

Germany, which hosts the second-largest US military presence abroad after Japan, could be hard-hit by the demand.

US troops in Bamberg (picture alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

There are some 35,000 US military personnel in Germany, as here in Bamberg

Persistent calls for more defense spending

The reportedly planned move ties in with President Donald Trump's repeated demands since taking office that NATO allies, including Germany, boost defense spending to take some of the financial burden from the US.

His persistent complaints have raised fears among Washington's key allies that the US is lessening its commitment to international security.

Any demand for more money from Germany could boost resistance to the presence of US troops there, something that has long been a source of controversy in the country.

Read more: How does Germany contribute to NATO? 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Germany 'not spending enough' on defense, US ambassador says

Ambassador Richard Grenell has accused Berlin of failing to meet its defense spending commitments under the alliance. While the German government has backed plans to gradually increase spending, some see it as a waste. (10.02.2019)  

How does Germany contribute to NATO?

From Berlin to Washington, Germany's role in the trans-Atlantic alliance has taken center stage. But what does Germany actually do for NATO? DW examines its strategic role amid a spat prompted by US President Trump. (09.03.2018)  

Easter Marches decry US nuclear weapons in Germany

More than 20,000 people gathered to participate in Germany's "Easter marches" over the holiday weekend. The annual events protest militarization and the presence of German troops in foreign countries. (28.03.2016)  

Germany 'not fair' on defense spending, says Donald Trump

The US president has claimed Germany and other NATO members "owe billions" for falling short of spending targets. German politicians have previously addressed his views of how NATO funding and defense spending work. (08.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Bundeswehr Heeresflugplatz in Celle

Germany 'not spending enough' on defense, US ambassador says 10.02.2019

Ambassador Richard Grenell has accused Berlin of failing to meet its defense spending commitments under the alliance. While the German government has backed plans to gradually increase spending, some see it as a waste.

US-amerikanische Parlamentspräsidentin Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi says US needs NATO 'more than ever' 19.02.2019

The US speaker of the house has stood strong against Donald Trump at home. As part of a cross-party delegation in Europe, she outlined a markedly different view of America's commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance.

Deutsche Flagge und Nato-Flagge

Germany's budget hole casts doubt over defense spending goals 05.02.2019

Germany is reportedly expected to collect less tax revenue over the next five years. The shortfall casts doubt on whether the government can meet NATO defense spending goals and avoid the ire of its allies.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  