Donald Trump visit to UK 'in turmoil' inspires baby blimp protest

US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Thursday for a working visit with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump — on his first visit to the UK since taking office — will attend a black-tie dinner hosted by May at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire and have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle before flying off to one of his two golf clubs in Scotland.

He is expected to be transferred by helicopter from location to location to avoid protests.

The focus of the rallies has been an oversized balloon depicting the president as an angry baby with small hands, a mobile phone and a diaper.

Some politicians have detailed their concerns about the visit.

"The president of the United States of America will regretfully have the red carpet rolled out for him by this Conservative government," Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's leader in the Westminster parliament, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"But from the public, the welcome will be far from warm," he added, saying there would be protests across the country against Trump's "abysmal record on human rights, his repugnant attitude towards women and his disgusting treatment of minorities."

Rights group Amnesty International unfurled a banner with an image of Trump and the words "Human Rights Nightmare" on Vauxhall Bridge in central London:

A YouGov poll on Wednesday showed 77 percent of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of Trump and just 50 percent thought his visit should have gone ahead.

Ruffling feathers

The dislike for Trump in the UK became most apparent during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States. That prompted nearly half a million people to sign a petition calling for him to be banned from the UK. The proposal was debated in parliament where Trump was heavily criticized. There was no vote and no ban was imposed.

The US president then angered May and many others in the UK by retweeting unverified, anti-Islamic videos from Britain First, whose leaders have been convicted of hate crimes.

In January, the US president canceled a planned visit to London to open the new US Embassy, calling it a bad deal in a poor location.

Just before departing for Europe earlier this week, Trump ruffled feathers again by saying that the UK was in "turmoil," referring to the resignation of two prominent cabinet ministers protesting May's Brexit policy.

The US Embassy has warned American citizens to keep a low profile during the visit in case protests turn violent.

A high metal fence has been erected around the US ambassador's central London residence where Trump will spend Thursday night.

Working visit

Trump's trip is part of a working visit and not a state one. The state visit invitation was given to him personally by May just days after his inauguration before being postponed indefinitely.

A working visit means Trump will not be hosted by the queen and will not stay at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. However, he will take tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Trump is expected to stay in Scotland for the weekend at one of the two golf courses he owns there. This too formed part of the social media campaign around the US president's visit:

'Future-proof trade partnership'

May is hoping Trump's trip will create closer ties and help forge a future free trade deal once Britain leaves the EU.

"Our trade and investment relationship is unrivaled — we are the largest investors in each other's economies and every day a million British people go to work for US companies in the UK and a million Americans go to work for UK companies in the US," May said.

"This week we have an opportunity to deepen this unique trading relationship and begin discussions about how we will forge a strengthened, ambitious and future-proof trade partnership."

The two leaders are also expected to discuss Russia, Brexit and the Middle East.

