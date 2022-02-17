 Doing Your Bit: Making art from animal bones | Africa | DW | 08.04.2022

Africa

Doing Your Bit: Making art from animal bones

Artisans at Kenya's African Bone Workshop make ornaments out of an unusual material: discarded animal bones. The objects don't just provide their makers with an income, they also help protect the environment.

Watch video 01:50

The Africa Bone Workshop in Nairobi, Kenya creates employment for locals from Kibera and art for collectors. With more than 30 members, the collective has managed well despite coronavirus restrictions. 

Ort: Nairobi, Kenya Datum: 10.02.2022 Kenia l Kunst für Menschen, die kein Sehvermögen besitzen Thema: Art for people living with blindness

Kenyan artist creates paintings for visually impaired 17.02.2022

A young fashion designer's masks may help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nairobi's Kibera.

Fighting Corona with fashion 02.07.2020

Wangari Maathai Projekt African Roots © Comic Republic/DW (nicht ausprägen!)

Wangari Maathai: The outspoken conservationist 04.08.2020

Title: Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now Teaser: A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute Location: Abuja Tags: Nigeria, lawyer, justice, Lawyer Now, Police

Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now 11.03.2022

Twins and begging myths in Ghana

Twins and begging myths in Ghana 08.04.2022

Tanzania's Maasai protest eviction from conservation area Teaser: A Maasai community living in Tanzania's Ngorongoro conversation area have vowed to resist plans to relocate them. The government says the eviction is necessary to protect wildlife.? Location: Tanzania Tags: Ngongoro conservation area, Tanzania Maasais, Eviction, President Samia Suluhu Copyright: The photo is culled out from a web video sent to us by DWs correspondent Robert Bociaga and we have permission to use it.

Tanzania's Maasai protest eviction from conservation area 07.04.2022

Ein Bushäuschen aus Plastikmüll in Ghana.

A bus shelter made of plastic waste in Ghana 06.04.2022

Niamey, Niger, 16.01.2022 via Cai Nebe Do, 24.03.2022 10:57

Niger's bumper pumpkin harvest 01.04.2022

Videostill The 77 Percent Show #97

Africa's Diverse and Creative Art Scene 20.01.2022

African artists’ creations shape the continent’s diverse creative tapestry. We meet them in Congo, Ghana and Nigeria, where they bring their ideas to life.

30.3.2022, Eco Africa Show, Affe in Kenia

Kenya's 2021 Wildlife Census 31.03.2022

This week on Eco Africa we look into cryptocurrencies to see how they can be used for conservation and if they can ever truly be good for the environment. We also see the results of Kenya's country-wide wildlife census.

Two women walk past a COVID-19 graffiti in Soweto's Orlando West township near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. Africa has surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases as the continent's top public health official warns that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections. The 54-nation continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Fake news hinders Africa's fight against COVID 31.12.2021

Damaging myths about the coronavirus have been spreading across Africa through social media — fueling mistrust for vaccines designed to protect people. Even prominent influencers have been peddling false news.

Art on Board the Spaceship: New ideas for Berlin's ICC

Art on Board the Spaceship: New ideas for Berlin's ICC 22.10.2021

Some call it Berlin's ugliest building. What's to be done with the ICC? Plus: German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne goes to Paris and Romania's Merry Cemetery.