Doing Your Bit: Making art from animal bones

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Artisans at Kenya's African Bone Workshop make ornaments out of an unusual material: discarded animal bones. The objects don't just provide their makers with an income, they also help protect the environment.
The Africa Bone Workshop in Nairobi, Kenya creates employment for locals from Kibera and art for collectors. With more than 30 members, the collective has managed well despite coronavirus restrictions.