DNC: Kamala Harris formally accepts presidential nomination

08/23/2024 August 23, 2024 Harris vows to be 'president for all Americans'

Kamala Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" in her speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, accepting her party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination for president of the United States," Harris said.

"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans," Harris told the audience. "I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads — and listens."

She also told voters they have a chance to chart a "new way forward" as Americans this November.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past," Harris said. "A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

Harris tried to redefine herself for America and draw a sharp contrast with Republican and former President Donald Trump, saying: "We are not going back."

"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious," Harris said.

The vice president also promised to prioritize health care and reproductive rights, as well as stricter border policies, on which Trump had sought to portray her as lenient.