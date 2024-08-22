DNC: Harris to formally accept nomination for president

DNC: Harris to formally accept nomination for presidentPublished August 23, 2024last updated August 23, 2024
What you need to know
- The Democratic National Convention wraps up with a speech by Vice President Kamala Harris, who will accept her party's nomination for president
- Pro-Palestinian delegates say they were not allowed to speak at DNC
WATCH LIVE: DNC day 4
Pro-Palestinian delegates say they were not allowed to speak at DNC
Leaders of an "Uncommitted" movement that won hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries across the country in protest of the Israeli-Hamas war have been negotiating for weeks to secure a speaking slot for a Palestinian-American at the Democratic National Convention.
But the negotiations stalled late Wednesday, when leaders of the movement say a Democratic National Committee official called and delivered a firm response: "The answer is no."
The leader, Abbas Alawieh, an "Uncommitted" delegate to the convention and co-founder of the movement, described the call as shocking after weeks of what he felt were positive talks.
In response, he and other delegates decided to stage a sit-in outside Chicago's United Center, where the convention is being held. They spent the night on the sidewalk Wednesday and vowed to stay until their demands were met or the convention ended Thursday night.
Harris is expected to formally accept nomination
The Democratic National Convention closes on Thursday. The theme for the final night is "For Our Future," according to convention organizers.
Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination for president in a speech that is widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.
According to her aides, the 59-year-old Democrat will highlight in her speech her life as the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, as well as deliver a robust denunciation of her rival former President Donald Trump.
The speech comes after a week in which the Democratic Party's most prominent figures rallied the party faithful.
What happened earlier at the DNC?
After a raucous send-off of US President Joe Biden on day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, and a message of rekindled hope for America's future as told by Michelle and Barack Obama on day two, day three saw vice-presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota step into the limelight.
On the first day, Biden received an emotional welcome when he said that choosing Kamala Harris as his vice president was the "best decision" he had ever made.
On day two, the Obamas delivered a message of rejuvenated political hope amid a party-like atmosphere, often poking fun at the narrow-minded privilege and strange racial obsessions behind the rantings and policies of Harris' Republican challenger, Donald Trump. They also urged Democrats to prepare for the political battle facing them in their effort to get Harris elected president.
On day three, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president in a keynote speech at the convention, calling it "the honor of my life."
An emotional Walz used his DNC address to thank the packed arena for "bringing the joy" to an election transformed by the elevation of his running mate, Harris.
dh/fb (AP, Reuters)