DNC: Harris to formally accept nomination for president

Pro-Palestinian delegates say they were not allowed to speak at DNC

08/23/2024 August 23, 2024 Pro-Palestinian delegates say they were not allowed to speak at DNC

Leaders of an "Uncommitted" movement that won hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries across the country in protest of the Israeli-Hamas war have been negotiating for weeks to secure a speaking slot for a Palestinian-American at the Democratic National Convention.

But the negotiations stalled late Wednesday, when leaders of the movement say a Democratic National Committee official called and delivered a firm response: "The answer is no."

The leader, Abbas Alawieh, an "Uncommitted" delegate to the convention and co-founder of the movement, described the call as shocking after weeks of what he felt were positive talks.

In response, he and other delegates decided to stage a sit-in outside Chicago's United Center, where the convention is being held. They spent the night on the sidewalk Wednesday and vowed to stay until their demands were met or the convention ended Thursday night.