'Dismantle' systemic racism, UN urges

The United Nations human rights chief called on Monday for the immediate end of systemic racism around the world to avoid repeating outrages like the killing of George Floyd.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet presented a landmark report on racial injustice to the UN Human Rights Council.

"I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress," Bachelet said in a video statement.

"Systemic racism needs a systemic response" to dismantle centuries of entrenched discrimination and violence, she said.

Bachelet's report came just three days after former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to over 22 and years in prison for murdering Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

What did the report say?

Bachelet's report aims to speed up action by countries; hold law enforcement officials accountable for human rights violations; ensure representation of Black people; and confront the history of racism.

It seeks a "transformative" approach to address its continued impact today, hoping to build on momentum around the recent worldwide scrutiny about racism.

"There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice,'' the report said.

The report also urges funding for groups like Black Lives Matter.

But Bachelet stressed that "reparations should not only be equated with financial compensation,'' adding that it should include restitution, rehabilitation, educational reforms and "guarantees'" that such injustices won't happen again.



fb/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)