Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints

Acclaimed musical genius, pianist, conductor and author Daniel Barenboim is also lauded as the savior of the Berlin Staatsoper, founder of an important music academy, humanist, peacemaker and one of the most influential musicians in the world.
But recently a few new attributes have also been used to describe the star conductor: Some of the musicians who have played under his baton say he is a bullying autocrat and a workaholic who puts the health of orchestra members at risk.
Following complaints from timpanist Willi Hilgers, who played with Barenboim for 16 years but has since moved to the Munich State Opera, such accusations have gained momentum, with several musicians contributing their anonymous testimonies on Barenboim's leadership style.
They say that as a chief conductor, Barenboim is "moody, aggressive, impatient, irascible, unfair." The complainants, some of whom are currently working under his leadership, describe a climate of fear and stress that has led in some cases to health problems, including high blood pressure and depression.
The reports by the online classical music magazine VAN and interviews on Bavarian public radio have presented a negative image of the world-famous conductor against which he defended himself in an interview with German press agency dpa.
A controversial authoritarian style: conductor Daniel Barenboim
Barenboim himself believes there's something else at stake behind the recent series of complaints. "In my view, it's linked to a campaign to prevent me from staying on in Berlin." The conductor is currently in negotiations to extend his contract as general musical director of the Staatsoper until 2022.
Meanwhile, Matthias Schulz, director of the Berlin Staatsoper, has announced that he will offer mediation and set up an independent point of contact for complaints.
The orchestra board has demonstrated its solidarity with the conductor. Barenboim himself has announced his willingness to talk.
An 'old-school maestro'
In the Barenboim debate, people have often referred to the concept of the "old school maestro": an all-dominant type of leader on the model of Italian maestro Arturo Toscanini (1867-1957), who was as famous for his temper as he was for his phenomenal ear for musical detail and sound. In the view of such conductors, an orchestra could not function without them; co-determination is not an option. This type of leadership is, however, outdated, many professional musicians say.
However, classical music — arguably more than any other art form — requires great precision. The coordination of complex processes is only possible through a strong leader, and some people therefore argue that a conductor's willingness to compromise is not compatible with artistic excellence in music.
Our picture gallery looks into the image of different conductors throughout history. It definitely shows that influential conductors have their own unique style.
Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632-1687)
The composer and conductor at the court of Louis XIV was arrogant, impulsive and lacked self-control. Once, in a rage, he yanked the violin out of a musician's hand and smashed it. During another fateful performance, he rammed the conductor's rod — used in those days rather than a baton — right into his own foot. The wound infected, wouldn't heal, and led to his premature death in 1687.
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
An awful conductor: He forgot entire passages, used vague and embarrassing gestures and antagonized many an orchestra. Musicians dreaded him, but he went on conducting even after the onset of deafness. At the premiere of his Ninth Symphony, the composer only symbolically waved the baton — even after the last note. His assistant had to turn Beethoven around to see the audience applauding.
Richard Wagner (1813-1883)
The first conductor to enjoy cult status marshaled musicians with wild gestures, hissing and stamping of feet. No detail escaped his ear or wasn't worth going over until perfect. His authority was unquestioned. Paradoxically though, as reported the later conductor Felix Weingartner, "The players had no feeling of being led. Each expressed himself freely, yet all working in a perfect ensemble."
Hans von Bülow (1830-1894)
The first noted conductor not to have been a composer himself, von Bülow turned the Berlin Philharmonic into a world-class orchestra — employing, among other things, sarcasm. Memorable observations include, "You are not a Knight of the Swan, but of the Swine" or "Your tone sounds like roast beef gravy flowing down the sewer" and the most famous bon mot: "A tenor isn't a man, but an illness."
Arthur Nikisch (1855-1922)
"I can only conduct when I feel the music in my heart," said the much-loved maestro who would transport that feeling through the tiniest of motions — and his eyes. "He only needed to stand at the rostrum, and the music already sounded better than with others," said the conductor Fritz Busch. Added Pyotr Tchaikovsky, "He doesn't seem to conduct but to exert some mysterious spell."
Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)
His compositions were largely ignored during his lifetime, but as director of the Vienna Court Opera, Mahler was an autocrat, switching two-thirds of the orchestra members within months and attending to every detail in the productions, even the costumes. His ethos: Each performance had to be better than the previous one, and "Tradition is just an excuse for laziness."
Arturo Toscanini (1867-1957)
As conductor of the NBC Symphony Orchestra, Toscanini was celebrated as the very embodiment of classical music in the US. An early opponent of fascism and Hitler's most prominent opponent in the cultural sector, he was himself a pure tyrant in his treatment of musicians. His much-feared temper tantrums included screaming "like bulls trapped in a slaughterhouse," in the words of one observer.
Wilhelm Furtwängler (1866-1954)
Notoriously and purposely vague in his indications of rhythm and meter, this conductor empowered his musicians as equal partners — with astonishing results; his recordings are legendary today. Manipulated and instrumentalized by the Nazi regime, Furtwängler ennobled it by being the only great conductor not to emigrate. In his own words, he stayed on "in the service of German music."
Herbert von Karajan (1908-1989)
A Nazi party member in younger years, Karajan went on after war's end to dominate the Salzburg Festival and the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics to the effect of being called "Europe's Music Director." Karajan often conducted with closed eyes and a remote air. When he told the Berlin Philharmonic, "You are my extended arm," the musicians seated at their note stands felt ennobled, not degraded.
Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
America's first home-grown conductor of international renown was Karajan's opposite: "Lenny" treated his musicians in a spirit of camaraderie, spurring them on with gestures and expressions that told a thousand stories. No one onstage or off who saw Bernstein in action ever forgot it. Conducting was like a drug to him, and after many a performance, he'd spend all night partying with his musicians.
James Levine (*1943)
In over four decades as music and artistic director of New York's Metropolitan Opera, Levine led more than 2,500 performances of 85 different operas, making the Met one of the world's top houses. There was a dark side: "Jimmy" is said to have sexually abused young musicians over a period of decades. He denied the allegations, but the Met abrogated all agreements with the conductor in March 2018.
Yannick Nézet Séguin (*1975)
The Canadian conductor and Levine's successor at the Met has a male companion and is the first openly gay major conductor. Casual, amiable and approachable, he seems the very antithesis of the remote, authoritarian brand of maestro. His leadership style promises a fresh approach and a new course for the scandalized opera house.
Simon Rattle (*1955)
In his 16 years leading the Berlin Philharmonic, the British baton-wielder has opened up the institution in many ways, including access to its performances through digital media. This conductor cultivates a tone of respect with his charges. They haven't always reciprocated however: In his early years in Berlin, Rattle was harshly criticized in the ranks for breaking with orchestra traditions.
Alondra de la Parra (*1980)
There have long been female conductors, but only recently have some emerged as stars. This Mexican maestra is a fresh presence on the scene: strong, sensitive, charismatic, unpretentious, nuanced — and utterly in control. Apart from burgeoning musicality, her authority rests on her ability to communicate — while conducting and when explaining music on social media.
Author: Rick Fulker