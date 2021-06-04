Visit the new DW website

Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim, born in 1942 in Buenos Aires, is a world renowned conductor and pianist. He is known for work with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which brings together young Israeli and Arab musicians.

Daniel Barenboim is the music director of the State Opera and the Staatskapelle in Berlin. He has previously led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris and the opera La Scala in Milan. Barenboim holds citizenship in Argentina, Spain, Israel and Palestine and has received numerous awards and distinctions, including honorary knighthood in the UK. In 1999, together with the late Palestinian-born writer and Columbia University professor Edward Said, Barenboim founded the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. Based in Seville, Spain, the ensemble is comprised of young musicians from Israel, Palestine and Arab countries. Barenboim has been an outspoken critic of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

'Lioness' of the piano: Martha Argerich turns 80 04.06.2021

'Lioness' of the piano: Martha Argerich turns 80 04.06.2021

The Argentine-born virtuoso is arguably the best pianist in the world today. At 80, she still exudes passion and power when performing.
Daniel Barenboim conducts on Beethoven's anniversary 17.12.2020

Daniel Barenboim conducts on Beethoven's anniversary 17.12.2020

The goalpost of the Beethoven anniversary year? No, it's only in the middle of a now two-year bash, with major events still to come.
A New Divan: Cultural dialogue between East and West 200 years after Goethe 25.11.2019

A New Divan: Cultural dialogue between East and West 200 years after Goethe 25.11.2019

In his "West-Eastern Divan" published 200 years ago, Goethe promoted the idea of cultural proximity between Orient and Occident. The festival "A New Divan" in Berlin aimed at revisiting his idea.
Conductor Daniel Barenboim to remain head of the Berlin State Opera 04.06.2019

Conductor Daniel Barenboim to remain head of the Berlin State Opera 04.06.2019

Despite accusations of bullying, conductor Daniel Barenboim's contract has been extended up to 2027. Beyond the controversy, he is considered one of the most influential stars of the classical music world.
Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints 04.03.2019

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints 04.03.2019

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century?
Berlin opera conductor Daniel Barenboim dismisses bullying claims 23.02.2019

Berlin opera conductor Daniel Barenboim dismisses bullying claims 23.02.2019

Berlin's state opera says it will stand by the world-renowned conductor despite criticism of his "temperamental" style. Several musicians have accused the 76-year-old of making them afraid to go to work.
German music life personified: Witiko Adler on his 90th birthday 30.07.2018

German music life personified: Witiko Adler on his 90th birthday 30.07.2018

From Daniel Barenboim to Liberace and from Maria Callas to Ella Fitzgerald: He has met and known them all. And the head of the Adler concert agency has a story to tell about each one.
Daniel Barenboim at 75: Classical music's most influential star 15.11.2017

Daniel Barenboim at 75: Classical music's most influential star 15.11.2017

Descriptions of pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim tend toward the superlative. The celebrated maestro is also a public relations mastermind who puts music in the service of a higher goal.
24.09.2017 Staatsoper Unter den Linden

Berlin 24/7: News from Berlin's classical music scene 01.10.2017

With symphony orchestras and three opera houses, Berlin considers itself Europe's music capital. The exciting changes lacking in German politics can be found in the city's music scene, says DW columnist Gero Schliess.

Berlin Staatsoper reopens with live concert 29.09.2017

Berlin Staatsoper reopens with live concert 29.09.2017

After seven years of renovation, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden has celebrated its reopening with a free Beethoven concert conducted by Daniel Barenboim.
Star conductor Daniel Barenboim warns of nationalism ahead of French elections 21.04.2017

Star conductor Daniel Barenboim warns of nationalism ahead of French elections 21.04.2017

The EU needs more than economic ties to thrive, and should reactivate cultural exchange, says Argentine-Israeli musician Barenboim, concerned with the rise of the National Front in France.

Sarah's Music - Lisa Batiashvili in the Pierre Boulez Saal 24.03.2017

Sarah's Music - Lisa Batiashvili in the Pierre Boulez Saal 24.03.2017

Sarah Willis meets star violinist Lisa Batiashvili preparing for her first performance in the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin and top concert hall acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota reveals how to create such a perfect acoustic.
Daniel Barenboim conducts opening concert for Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin 05.03.2017

Daniel Barenboim conducts opening concert for Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin 05.03.2017

A center for chamber music, the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and the new Barenboim-Said Akademie, Berlin's concert-space-in-the-round has started its public life with a 3-hour concert. President Gauck was in attendance.
Berlin's new concert hall 04.03.2017

Berlin's new concert hall 04.03.2017

Berlin adds a new attraction to its cultural crown with the Pierre Boulez concert hall. Designed by star architect Frank Gehry, it's part of the new Barenboim-Said Academy founded by Daniel Barenboim.
Conductor Daniel Barenboim proves it's never too late to become a YouTube star 16.08.2016

Conductor Daniel Barenboim proves it's never too late to become a YouTube star 16.08.2016

Daniel Barenboim, 73, has had an unparalleled musical career both on stage and as founder of a Palestinian-Israeli orchestra for peace. Now he's launched a YouTube channel focused on one main theme: human beings.
Barenboim presents Berlin music academy as 'new medicine' for the Middle East 11.07.2016

Barenboim presents Berlin music academy as 'new medicine' for the Middle East 11.07.2016

Conductor Daniel Barenboim has been bringing musicians from Israel and Arab countries together for many years already. His new academy in Berlin will allow them to develop musical skills - and new ideas for peace, too.
