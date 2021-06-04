Daniel Barenboim, born in 1942 in Buenos Aires, is a world renowned conductor and pianist. He is known for work with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which brings together young Israeli and Arab musicians.

Daniel Barenboim is the music director of the State Opera and the Staatskapelle in Berlin. He has previously led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris and the opera La Scala in Milan. Barenboim holds citizenship in Argentina, Spain, Israel and Palestine and has received numerous awards and distinctions, including honorary knighthood in the UK. In 1999, together with the late Palestinian-born writer and Columbia University professor Edward Said, Barenboim founded the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. Based in Seville, Spain, the ensemble is comprised of young musicians from Israel, Palestine and Arab countries. Barenboim has been an outspoken critic of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.