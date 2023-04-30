  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
China's Ding Liren plays against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi during their tiebreaker of FIDE World Chess Championship
China's Ding Liren is the new FIDE World Chess ChampionImage: Stanislav Filippov/AP/picture-alliance
SportsKazakhstan

Ding Liren becomes first Chinese world chess champion

1 hour ago

Ding Liren beat Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in a thrilling finale. He takes over the world championship title from Norway's Magnus Carlsen.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QjIS

China's Ding Liren became the new world chess champion on Sunday, after winning a rapid-play tiebreak over Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games.

"The moment Ian resigned the game was a very emotional moment, I cannot control my feelings," he said shortly after he was crowned the winner of the FIDE World Championship held in Kazakhstan.

The two players will split the €2 million ($2.2 million) prize 55-45, with Ding taking €1.1 million home.

Men and women can compete in the World Chess Championship, but no Chinese player had previously won it. Ju Wenjun is the reigning world champion in women's chess meaning China now hold both world titles.

Carlsen did not compete 

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning champion, decided not to defend his title at the tournament held in Kazakhstan this year. Despite, Ding's win Carlsen remains the world's top-rated player. Ding ranks third in the FIDE rating list behind Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi.

Ding and Nepomniachtchi earned the right to compete for the world chess prize at last year's "Candidates" tournament between 16 hopefuls among the world's best players. Nepomniachtchi, won that competition, with Ding the runner-up. 

Ding had only been invited to the Candidates tournament at the last minute to replace Russia's Sergey Karjakin, whom FIDE banned for his vocal support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

lo/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Conflicts7 hours ago01:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Statue of a person sitting on a broom.

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

Culture56 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tim Berners-Lee next to a computer

The World Wide Web turns 30

The World Wide Web turns 30

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and Environment1 hour ago01:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage