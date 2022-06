Sports Life

Diana Lats - A Wrestler on the Run from War

Not long ago, Diana Lats's world was still fine. The 17-year-old Ukrainian is regarded as an international wrestling talent. But when war broke out, she packed her bag in just half an hour and left her home in Lviv. A small wrestling club in Berlin came to her aid, immediately taking in her and her family. Sports Life on an athlete on the run, and how the sporting community is helping her.