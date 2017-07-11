DFB calls for president Fritz Keller to resign over Nazi comparison

After a two-day crisis meeting, the German Football Association (DFB) called on its president to step down after he had compared Rainer Koch, one of his vice presidents, to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

The association also called for its general secretary, Friedrich Curtius, to resign.

Vote of no-confidence

Following a crisis meeting, a vote of no-confidence in Keller from the regional soccer bosses ended 26-9, with two abstentions. Curtius lost a similar vote, according to a DFB statement.

"The presidents of the state and regional associations of the German Football Association withdrew their confidence in President Fritz Keller at the extraordinary conference this weekend in Potsdam and asked him to step down from his position," the DFB statement said.

"The conference also had a vote of no-confidence in general secretary Dr Friedrich Curtius," the DFB added.

Earlier this week, Keller admitted to having made a "serious mistake" but said he would not leave his post.

jsi/sms (dpa, SID)