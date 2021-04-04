 Women’s German Cup: Wolfsburg inflict rare defeat on Bayern Munich to reach final | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.04.2021

Sports

Women’s German Cup: Wolfsburg inflict rare defeat on Bayern Munich to reach final

Wolfsburg overcame the heartache of their recent Champions League exit with victory over rivals Bayern Munich in the German Cup semifinal. Wolfsburg remain on track to win the trophy for a seventh straight season.

Fussball DFB-Pokal Frauen VfL Wolfsburg - FC Bayern München

Wolfsburg 2-0 Bayern Munich, AOK Stadium
(Popp 13', Pajor 45'+2)

Wolfsburg's quest to retain their German Cup crown remains on track after overcoming the greatest hurdle they're likely to face – inflicting a first defeat of the season on Bayern Munich in the process.

More to follow.

