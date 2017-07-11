Deutsche Bahn says long-distance trains are running again

Trains in large parts of northern Germany have been stopped due to what rail operator Deutsche Bahn described on Saturday morning as a "technical fault on the line."

"The reason for that is the failure of the digital train radio communication system," the company said.

Hours later, the Deutsche Bahn reported that the issue has been amended, but further service cancelations were still possible.

The disruption has affected trains in large parts of northern Germany as well as some international routes, DB said.

Travel to and from Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Lower Saxony in the direction of Kassel- Wilhelmshöhe, Berlin and North Rhine Westphalia had been suspended.

The high-speed ICE trains between Berlin, Hanover and NRW were also impacted by the outage.

Some international routes were affected as well. Round trains from and to Berlin via Amsterdam are completely cancelled. Meanwhile, trains from and to the Danish cities of Copenhagen and Aarhus would end/start in Padborg.

rt/dj (AFP, dpa)