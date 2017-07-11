Denmark: Reform recognizes sex without consent as rape

It was the middle of the night when Kirstine Holst was awoken by a man coming into her room. He tried to have sex with her even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

"I didn't know what was happening. We have never had any romantic interaction and he wasn't accepting that I said no to him. And then he put his arm around my throat, and I realized my life was in danger," she tells DW.

Holst had been staying as a guest in the spare room of a friend's house while she attended a meeting in Denmark's capital Copenhagen. It was the man she considered her friend, who came into her room.

"I didn't fight with him. I tried to speak to him, to calm him down. I realized that he was not going to stop. I think my brain just gave up and disassociated because it was very painful," she recalls.

On the basis of consent

It took some time to accept, but Holst now describes what happened to her as rape. She reported what happened to police. Her attacker was tried in court, but he was acquitted. Although judges accepted that Holst had rejected the man's attempts to have sex with her, lawyers were unable to prove without reasonable doubt that the man had intended to hurt her, she says.

Women have taken part in demonstrations and movements across the world to protest violence against women

Freezing is a common response reported by rape survivors and yet in many countries, it leaves no avenue for prosecution. In Denmark, like the majority of states in the European Union, rape is not defined on the basis of consent. Instead, prosecutors must prove that physical violence, threats or coercion were involved or that the victim was unable to resist the attack for there to have been an offense.

But that is changing. On Thursday, legislators voted to approve a reform to the country's rape law, putting consent at its center. Sexual intercourse where a person does not freely give their consent, regardless of any physical violence, will now be considered rape.

"Rape victims must have far better legal protection," said Denmark's Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup. "We must change society's understanding of what rape is and a new consent-based rape provision is a milestone in that effort."

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women Human rights violation "Violence against women and girls is among the most widespread, and devastating human rights violations in the world, but much of it is often unreported due to impunity, shame and gender inequality," said the UN in a statement marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Guatemala, 571 women have been killed so far in 2019.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women 1 in 3 women experience violence A third of all women and girls experience physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime, according to the UN. Half of the women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or members of the family.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women Femicide growing in France Data collected by women's advocacy group "Feminicides par compagnons ou ex"("Femicide by partner or ex") found that 74 women in France were killed by their husband or partner in 2019 so far. The year's final toll is expected to surpass last year's figures.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women 'France's shame' The rate of women killed at the hands of their partner in France is among the highest in Europe, which French President Emmanuel Macron has called "France's shame." On November 25, the government unveiled new measures aimed at reducing the number of victims, including a pledge to seize firearms from abusive spouses, the creation of 1,000 new women's shelters and better police training.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women 'Alarming figures' In Germany, figures showed that at least one woman is physically injured every hour on average at the hands of their partner. German Family Minister Franziska Giffey announced on November 25 that the government will spend €30 million ($33 million) a year over the next four years toward increasing the capacity of women's shelters. As of 2019, there were 350 shelters nationwide.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women Footballers don red streaks Italian footballers in the country's top league, Serie A, took to the pitch with red streaks on their faces as part of a call to end violence against women. UC Sampdoria and Udinese Calcio took part in the campaign in Genoa, which coincided with International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women 'Our bones are all the same' In Italy, 142 women were killed through domestic violence, up 0.7% from the previous year, according to figures released Monday. Trauma surgeon Maria Grazia Vantadori in Milan came up with the idea to show the X-rays of domestic violence abuse victims at the hospital. "Our bones are all the same. So any of these could be any woman," she said

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women Rape without consent Only a handful of countries in Europe, including Germany and Belgium, define rape as sex without consent. Other countries often require proof of intimidation or violence. In Brussels, Belgium, red shoes were lined up on the ground to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women Legal loopholes Spain, Italy, Greece and France — among many other countries — do not legally define rape as sex without consent. Earlier this month, Spaniards took to the streets to protest a Barcelona court decision that sentenced five of six men accused of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl to 10 to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing the minor — but acquitted them of the more serious charge of rape.

In pictures: Demanding an end to violence against women 'Walk of Silence' In Malaga, Spain, protesters took part in a 'Caminata del Silencio' (Walk of silence) on November 25 to denounce femicide and sexual violence against women. Each placard contains the names of all women who were killed by their partners in Spain so far this year. Author: Stephanie Burnett



Paradise for gender equality?

Denmark is considered one of the best countries for gender equality in the European Union, appearing second only to its neighbor Sweden on the Gender Equality Index, put together annually by the EU's European Institute for Gender Equality.

However, the Nordic country has been heavily criticized for its so-called "rape culture," which Amnesty International called "pervasive" in a report published by the organization last year. It said the problem was masked by the country's reputation.

"It's an obstacle to change because people assume gender equality has been achieved in Denmark. But if you scratch the surface of gender equality surveys, you see that they don't look at gender-based violence. And that is crucial for Denmark to really achieve gender equality," Amnesty International's Women's Rights Researcher for Europe, Anna Blus tells DW.

According to figures from the Danish Ministry of Justice, collated by Amnesty, around 6,700 women every year in Denmark are subjected to rape or attempted rape. However, in 2019, 1,017 rapes were reported to Danish police, resulting in 79 convictions.

"Some women told me that because the law didn't capture their cases, they didn't think what happened to them was rape," said Blus, adding that the law reform could see more survivors of rape coming forward in the future. "Having these conversations has an effect on people's understanding in the long term and if it is included in sexual education, it could also prevent rape in the long term."

A culture of consent

The prevalence of violence against women remains a problem across Europe. According to EU statistics, around one in three women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence. Figures have also shown that violence against women has increased since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law reform makes Denmark one of 12 countries in Europe, including Germany, the UK and Sweden, to recognize sex without consent as rape. Spain and the Netherlands have also announced plans to amend their national laws.

The changes bring the countries further in line with the Istanbul Convention on action against violence against women and domestic violence, an agreement that has been signed by all EU countries and ratified by many. It is yet to be fully implemented by most nations.

Journalist Kirstine Holst has founded an organization to keep track of the implementation of Denmark’s rape law reform

Still, there is progress. And experts hope that reforms in countries, like Denmark, will lead to changes in the way society perceives rape.

"It's important as to how it will translate into cultural changes, raising awareness among professionals in the legal system and moving the conversations from focusing on a so-called rape culture to a consent culture. This is in the interest of everyone," says Blus.

For Holst's case, the legal change has come too late. It is unclear whether it would have changed the outcome of the trial or not.

"It's sad because it doesn't help me and my case, but I'm relieved because now for my daughters and son there will be better circumstances if they experience the same thing that I did," says Holst.

"This is for my children."