 Defendants confess to child sex abuse at German campsite | News | DW | 27.06.2019

News

Defendants confess to child sex abuse at German campsite

Two of three defendants on trial for sexually abusing dozens of children at a campsite have confessed in court.

Missbrauchs-Prozess Lügde Gericht Dortmund Prozess (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

Two of the three main defendants standing trial for sexually abusing dozens of children at a campsite in a small town in western Germany confessed on Thursday to nearly all the charges brought against them.

Read moreChild sex abuse at German campsite: How authorities failed the victims 

More than 40 children between the ages of 3 and 14 are were sexually abused on a campsite in Lügde over the years in a sprawling pedophilia case that has also triggered investigations into the failings of the local youth welfare office and police.  

The charges against Andreas V., who lived there permanently, includes 298 criminal offenses. His neighbor Mario S. also confessed to the crimes of sexually abusing children. He also watched and directed abuse via online chat with the third defendant, Heiko V. 

Andreas V. and Mario S. confessed to the majority of the charges against them on the first day of the trial at the Regional Court in Detmold. It was initially unclear if Heiko V. would also confess.

Watch video 02:26

Three men on trial for abusing dozens of children

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

