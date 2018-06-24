 Deep-fried delicacy | Desserts and Sweet Temptations | DW | 27.06.2018

Desserts and Sweet Temptations

Deep-fried delicacy

Chak Chak, a simple dish made from eggs, flour and honey is a staple food in Tartarstan. The capital, Kazan, even boasts a musem dedicated to the popular dessert. Euromaxx found out how to make the deep-fried delicacy.

Watch video 03:45
Now live
03:45 mins.

Deep-fried delicacy

Recipe Chak Chak

Ingredients:

For the dough
2 eggs
200 g. milk
Pinch of salt
For the syrup
200 to 250 g. honey
Oil for frying

Preparation:

Beat eggs (egg yolk and whites) in a bowl. Stir in flour and salt. Knead the dough thoroughly and let stand approx. 30 minutes. Roll the dough out (approx. 0.5 cm thick) and let dry for another 30 minutes. Cut into fine strips, dust with flour. Heat oil, fry strips approx. 4-5 minutes in the hot oil. 

For the syrup, briefly cook up the honey and drizzle the strips of dough with it, mix. Then build up the chak chak layer for layer before the honey cools.  As desired, decorate with raisins, nuts or dried fruits.  
Enjoy!

DW Sendung Euromaxx Tschak Tschak (DW)


 

