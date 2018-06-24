Deep-fried delicacy  

Recipe Chak Chak



Ingredients:



For the dough

2 eggs

200 g. milk

Pinch of salt

For the syrup

200 to 250 g. honey

Oil for frying



Preparation:



Beat eggs (egg yolk and whites) in a bowl. Stir in flour and salt. Knead the dough thoroughly and let stand approx. 30 minutes. Roll the dough out (approx. 0.5 cm thick) and let dry for another 30 minutes. Cut into fine strips, dust with flour. Heat oil, fry strips approx. 4-5 minutes in the hot oil.



For the syrup, briefly cook up the honey and drizzle the strips of dough with it, mix. Then build up the chak chak layer for layer before the honey cools. As desired, decorate with raisins, nuts or dried fruits.

Enjoy!



