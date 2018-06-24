Chak Chak, a simple dish made from eggs, flour and honey is a staple food in Tartarstan. The capital, Kazan, even boasts a musem dedicated to the popular dessert. Euromaxx found out how to make the deep-fried delicacy.
Recipe Chak Chak
Ingredients:
For the dough
2 eggs
200 g. milk
Pinch of salt
For the syrup
200 to 250 g. honey
Oil for frying
Preparation:
Beat eggs (egg yolk and whites) in a bowl. Stir in flour and salt. Knead the dough thoroughly and let stand approx. 30 minutes. Roll the dough out (approx. 0.5 cm thick) and let dry for another 30 minutes. Cut into fine strips, dust with flour. Heat oil, fry strips approx. 4-5 minutes in the hot oil.
For the syrup, briefly cook up the honey and drizzle the strips of dough with it, mix. Then build up the chak chak layer for layer before the honey cools. As desired, decorate with raisins, nuts or dried fruits.
Enjoy!