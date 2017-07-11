Death toll climbs in western Germany flooding — live updates

The massive flooding that hit western Germany have killed at least 81 people and wiped out several houses. Follow DW for the latest.
Several houses were destroyed by the flooding in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate
This article was last updated at 06:57 UTC
Rhineland-Palatinate's state premier, Malu Dreyer, told broadcaster ZDF that the extent of damage in her state was inconceivable.
"The suffering keeps increasing," Dreyer said Friday. "Our country has never seen anything like it."
More than 50 people have been reported dead in Rhineland-Palatinate, and dozens were still missing.
Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that he expects rescue workers to recover more bodies during their search.
Lewentz also doubted that the 1,300 people that were reportedly unaccounted for were all missing. "However, yesterday was also a day when it was very difficult to get an overview. people fled their buildings," he said.
DW journalist Giulia Saudelli said the damage in Walporzheim district in Rhineland-Palatinate was "astounding," with streets and houses filled with mud and debris.
Several houses have collapsed in Erftstadt, south of Cologne and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Friday.
Officials said many people were still in the houses and several were missing, while a gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.
North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Pfalz were the states most affected by the floods
German state broadcaster ARD reported that at least 81 people have died in the flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate
There were still more than 1,300 people unaccounted for in the Ahrweiler region, possibly due to mobile networks being down.
Rescue workers continue searching for missing people on Friday as dozens were still missing across western Germany.
Police in Koblenz stressed that people should not go to affected areas to search for their relatives or belongings. "You put yourself in danger and, possibly, hinder the rescue measures," police said on Twitter.
The North Rhine-Westphalia state Cabinet holds an emergency meeting Friday to discuss financial aid to those affected by the flooding, as well as the costs to repair the destruction.
North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet on Thursday visited the town of Hagen, which had been heavily impacted by the flooding.
"We will stand by the towns and people who've been affected," Laschet told reporters.
Rhineland-Palatinate has already provided €50 million ($59 million) as short-term support to repair damage to roads, bridges and other structures.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has also promised aid to those affected.
fb/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)