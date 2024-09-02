Death by Plastic?

A third of the world's plastic waste ends up in the environment.

Increasedplastic consumption, poor waste management and the export of plastic waste from industrialized to emerging countries all causeplastic waste to end up in the oceans.

In many Asian countries, plastic waste ends up in the rivers. Image: 3boxmedia

More than half of the plastic waste that is washed down rivers and into the oceans comes from China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Yet much of it originates in industrialized countries.

Plastic products release the chemicals they are made of and these have an impact on our health. Image: 3boxmedia

Scientists from all over the world warn of the harmful effects of plastics on health. Chemical substances from plastic packaging end up in our food every day. Many of these substances lead to growth and hormone disorders, as well as illnesses like cancer.

The inhabitants of the plastic village of Bangun see the daily growing mountain of garbage on their doorstep as an additional source of income. Image: 3boxmedia

The film shows shocking images from Asia, including the "plastic village" of Bangun in Indonesia. A lot of plastic waste from western industrialized countries ends up here. Environmental experts, politicians and scientists also weigh in: is humanity heading towards an abyss, a collective suicide? Or is there hope for a better future - with plastic?

