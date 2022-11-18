  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
COP27
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Society

Deadly superstitions - Nigeria’s “Witch Children”

2 hours ago

Children are being banished, raped, and even murdered. Aid organizations estimate that thousands of boys and girls are accused of being witches every year. Often, it’s their own parents who think their sons or daughters are possessed by demons.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jm3E

In the state of Akwa Ibom in southeastern Nigeria, it is common for children to be branded witches and face neglect and physical harm. Some Christian churches even perpetuate these superstitious beliefs, and self-proclaimed healers make good money performing strange exorcism rituals. David Umen and his wife Anja Lovén have made it their mission to fight this witch craze. They give the young victims a new home—but these boys and girls struggle to cope with the trauma of being abused and abandoned by their own parents. A report by Jan-Philipp Scholz.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's football players wear t-shrits reading "Human Rights" on the field

Germany blasts FIFA for restricting human rights protests

Sports4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Austrian policemen check passports at the Slovakian border to Austria in Kittsee, Austria

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Politics24 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man in a football jersey cheers amid a crowd; there are vuvuzelas and the English flag

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Sports18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

FilmNovember 18, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

SoccerNovember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage