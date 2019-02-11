 Deadly flash floods hit Indonesia | News | DW | 17.03.2019

News

Deadly flash floods hit Indonesia

Fast-moving water and landslides have killed more than 40 people in the Papua province. The area had been pelted with torrential rain.

Flash floods in Indonesia's Papua province have killed at least 42 people, local officials said Sunday.

In addition, at least 21 people were reportedly left injured.

The flash flooding was due to torrential rain, which hit the provincial capital of Jayapura beginning Saturday.

The water had submerged more than 150 houses in the Sentani area near Jayapura, said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

He added that nine villages in Jayapura had been flooded.

The water also triggered landslides in the area.

Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It shares an island with the nation of Papua New Guinea.

More to come...

  • Planet Earth (Getty Images/Bettmann Archive)
    More

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle?

    "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

  • rescue boat in Townsville, Australia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rankin)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Deluged in Townsville, Queensland

    Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

  • Aerial photo of bushfires in Tasmania, Australia, among forest with river channel in foreground (picture-alliance/dpa/Tasmania Parks And Wildlife Service)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Tasmania scorched, wildfires

    Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

  • Orange-colored storm clouds off Los Angeles | USA Kalifornien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vogel)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Denuded California braces for Pacific storm

    Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

  • Chicago skyline (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/J. M. Osorio)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Chicago thawing

    The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

  • A apparent Red Cross worker back to the camera stands chest-deep in brown water in Indonesia's Sulawesi province. In the distance other persons wading. (Reuters/Antara Foto/S.M.Tikupadang)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Monsoon rains, Indonesia

    Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson


cmb/cmk (dpa, Reuters)

Indonesia: Dozens buried in gold mine collapse

At least one person has died and dozens remain trapped after the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the island of Sulawesi. Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors in the rubble. (27.02.2019)  

Cyclone Idai leaves scores dead in Zimbabwe, Mozambique

UN agencies are aiding the rescue effort after tens of thousands of people were hit by floods across southeast Africa. The regional death toll has already reached 174 and hundreds more remain missing. (16.03.2019)  

Papua killings revive debate on decades-old conflict

The recent attack on construction workers in Papua has raised questions about Indonesian President Joko Widodo's strategy in the volatile region. The Papuan demand for autonomy is getting louder. (10.12.2018)  

Just wild weather or climate disruption?

A record heatwave across southeastern Australia, flash floods in Queensland and evacuations in California, Chicago thawing after being frozen stiff by a sudden icy 'arctic vortex': Just normal, or out of the ordinary? (02.02.2019)  

DW newsletter  

Related content

Indonesien Jakarta - Schlange

Indonesia police terrorize suspect with snake 11.02.2019

A video of officers placing a snake around a suspect's neck to persuade him to confess during an interrogation has gone viral. The case is being probed but the police claim the snake was "tame and not poisonous."

Indonesien Erdrutsch in Sirnaresmi

Several dead and dozens missing after landslide hits Indonesia village 01.01.2019

Torrential rain has caused a landslide that buried dozens of homes in a village in West Java. Scores of people remain missing, and a young child is among those dead.

Indonesien Bauarbeiter durch Rebellen ermordet

Papua killings revive debate on decades-old conflict 10.12.2018

The recent attack on construction workers in Papua has raised questions about Indonesian President Joko Widodo's strategy in the volatile region. The Papuan demand for autonomy is getting louder.

