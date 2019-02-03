Australia: Hundreds rescued after record flooding

Emergency services in the northeastern state of Queensland helped more than 1,100 people evacuate their homes overnight after authorities opened the floodgates of an overflowing dam.

Torrential rains over the past week have inundated houses, caused mass power outages, forced school and airport closures, and even brought crocodiles out onto the street.

The heaviest rainfall has been recorded around the coastal city of Townsville, where evacuation efforts were continuing on Monday.

"Once in a century event happening here. I have never seen the likes of this before," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told public broadcaster the ABC.

Read more: Climate risk — Insuring against the inevitable

Local emergency workers ferry Townsville residents out of flood-affected parts of the city

Rescue workers and military personnel carried out 18 swift water rescues overnight.

"Small boats worked through the night to evacuate members of the community," said local commander Brigadier Scott Winter.

Record rains

Townsville has just experienced its wettest week on record, with a total of 1.16 meters (3.8 feet) of rainfall over the past seven days.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the downpour would continue on Monday, and that "destructive winds with intense thunderstorms may develop, with wind gusts above 125 kilometers per hour (77 miles per hour)."

Read more: Australia flooding — don't go in the water

Emergency workers in boats help a man leave his flooded home

Floodgates open

Authorities were forced to open the spillway gates of Townsville's swollen Ross River Dam late Sunday, causing flash flooding downstream and leaving low-lying parts of the city underwater.

As of Monday morning, the Ross River Dam was still at 229 percent capacity.

Townsville disaster coordinator Steve Munro told the ABC that up to 20,000 homes were at risk of flooding.

Read more: Climate change could cause 'severe' global beer shortage

BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said more heavy rain was forecast before conditions ease.

"Some locations [are] approaching the yearly [rainfall] average in just a week," he said. "Over the next three days the monsoon trough and low isn't expected to move anywhere. We're expecting to see heavy falls continue."

Just wild weather or climate disruption? 'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle? 'Breakthrough' insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from 'high-maths'-scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies 'significant connections' between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems 'probably' from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Deluged in Townsville, Queensland Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. 'Unprecedented' downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Tasmania scorched, wildfires Wildfires have scorched swathes of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heatwave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east 'under' Australia toward New Zealand.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Denuded California braces for Pacific storm Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with 'heavy' rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loading with snow from storms in January.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Chicago thawing The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day 'arctic vortex' chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees North. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

Just wild weather or climate disruption? Monsoon rains, Indonesia Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6. Author: Ian P. Johnson



nm/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.