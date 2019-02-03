Australia: Hundreds rescued after record flooding

"Once-in-a-century" flooding in Australia's tropical northeast has forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Forecasters have also warned that more rain and thunderstorms are on the way.
Emergency services in the northeastern state of Queensland helped more than 1,100 people evacuate their homes overnight after authorities opened the floodgates of an overflowing dam.
Torrential rains over the past week have inundated houses, caused mass power outages, forced school and airport closures, and even brought crocodiles out onto the street.
The heaviest rainfall has been recorded around the coastal city of Townsville, where evacuation efforts were continuing on Monday.
"Once in a century event happening here. I have never seen the likes of this before," Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told public broadcaster the ABC.
Read more: Climate risk — Insuring against the inevitable
Rescue workers and military personnel carried out 18 swift water rescues overnight.
"Small boats worked through the night to evacuate members of the community," said local commander Brigadier Scott Winter.
Record rains
Townsville has just experienced its wettest week on record, with a total of 1.16 meters (3.8 feet) of rainfall over the past seven days.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the downpour would continue on Monday, and that "destructive winds with intense thunderstorms may develop, with wind gusts above 125 kilometers per hour (77 miles per hour)."
Read more: Australia flooding — don't go in the water
Floodgates open
Authorities were forced to open the spillway gates of Townsville's swollen Ross River Dam late Sunday, causing flash flooding downstream and leaving low-lying parts of the city underwater.
As of Monday morning, the Ross River Dam was still at 229 percent capacity.
Townsville disaster coordinator Steve Munro told the ABC that up to 20,000 homes were at risk of flooding.
Read more: Climate change could cause 'severe' global beer shortage
BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said more heavy rain was forecast before conditions ease.
"Some locations [are] approaching the yearly [rainfall] average in just a week," he said. "Over the next three days the monsoon trough and low isn't expected to move anywhere. We're expecting to see heavy falls continue."
nm/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.
The frigid weather that moved down from the Arctic and caused temperatures to plummet in the Midwest and Northeast of the US have started to rise. The weather caused 21 deaths and hundreds of flight cancellations. (01.02.2019)
Increasing droughts around the world may reduce barley yields, resulting in shortages of beer, a fall in global consumption and a rise in prices for the beloved beverage around the world, a new study finds. (15.10.2018)
Puerto Rico, Honduras and Myanmar have topped a 173-nation ranking of countries most affected by climate disasters. Extreme weather caused record damage in 2017, and developing nations bear the brunt, authors say. (04.12.2018)
The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage. (07.12.2018)
As tens of thousands of people are forced out of their homes, problems aren't helped by wildlife. Offenders range from eight-legged bugs to creatures with no legs at all. (31.03.2017)