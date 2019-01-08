 Deadly fire prompts evacuation at French resort of Courchevel | News | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deadly fire prompts evacuation at French resort of Courchevel

Rescuers found at least two bodies following a nighttime blaze at the French ski center of Courchevel, authorities said. Some 60 people were evacuated from the workers' accommodation center in the upscale resort.

Courchevel Brand in Ski Resort (Reuters/Jeremy)

At least two people were killed and 22 injured in a fire which started at the Alpine ski resort of Courchevel early on Sunday, French authorities said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Courchevel Brand in Ski Resort (Reuters/G. Kelli )

Officials in the French region of Savoie said the blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. local time in a building which houses seasonal workers. Some 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Rescue teams evacuated 60 people from the burning building, including foreign citizens. The fire was eventually extinguished several hours later.

Rescue teams found the two yet-unidentified bodies in the damaged area of the three-story building. Helicopters were deployed to transport some of the more seriously injured survivors to a hospital.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences and praised the local firefighters for putting the fire under control.

The French town of Courchevel is located near the Italian border in the French Alps. The town, which is a well-known tourist destination, hosted the female skiing World Cup last month.

dj/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Frankreich Seilbahngondel-Panne am Montblanc: Rettungsaktion mit Hubschrauber

Mont Blanc cable car to reopen 07.06.2017

A cable car whose dramatic breakdown last September forced 33 tourists to spend the night stranded - suspended high over the French Alps - is to reopen on Thursday

Zermatt Schweiz Touristen eingeschlossen Lawine

Alpine snow leaves thousands of tourists stranded in Switzerland 09.01.2018

Authorities have begun airlifting stranded tourists by helicopter after road and rail links to Zermatt were cut off. At least 80 centimeters of snow dropped on the town over 24 hours.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 