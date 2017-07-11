Deadly car ramming at Wisconsin Christmas parade 'not a terror event'

"This was not a terrorist event," said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson on Monday, one day after an SUV rammed into bystanders and participants at a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb.

Thompson dispelled rumors that there had been a vehicular pursuit by officers prior to the attack.

He named the suspect that authorities apprehended on Sunday as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr.

Before providing new details into the case, a clearly emotional Thompson read out of the names of Brooks' deceased victims and praised the first responders and the community for coming togther in a time of crisis.

At least five people were killed and more than 48 hurt in the tragedy Sunday. Doctors said 18 patients between the ages of 3 and 16 were taken

Children's Wisconsin Hospital, among them three sets of siblings.

Six of the children remain in the hospital in critical condition, officials confirmed on Monday.

