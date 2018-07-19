 De Beers to relocate 200 elephants from South Africa to Mozambique | Africa | DW | 23.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

De Beers to relocate 200 elephants from South Africa to Mozambique

The diamond producer has said its reserve in South Africa is overpopulated with the pachyderms. The move could boost the elephant population in Mozambique, which has one of the highest rates of poaching for ivory.

African Elephants in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Diamond producer De Beers has begun relocating 200 elephants from its private reserve in South Africa to neighboring Mozambique, where wildlife populations were badly ravaged by a civil war.

De Beers said the number of elephants at its South African reserve was very high and that the overpopulation meant "risking extensive damage to an ecosystem that must sustain a diverse wildlife population."

Watch video 06:07
Now live
06:07 mins.

South Africa: The Bees and the Elephants

The Anglo American unit said its 32,000-hectare (80,000-acre) Venetia Limpopo Nature Reserve could support about 60 elephants but now had more than 270.

The elephants are being moved Zinave National Park in central Mozambique, some 1,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.

The mammoth operation will include the movement of tranquilized elephants over long distances by road.

The relocation is expected to give a major boost to efforts to restore the elephant population in Mozambique, where the world's largest land mammals have been pushed to the brink of extinction mainly due to some of the highest rates of poaching for ivory.

The wildlife population in Mozambique also suffered greatly during and after a 15-year civil war that ended in 1992.

Read moreElephant poaching is losing Africa millions of tourist dollars

'Achieving our dream'

De Beers said the 408,000-hectare Zinave National Park was currently home to 60 elephants, far fewer than what it can accommodate.

The relocation is being assisted by the Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) conservation group. The diamond producer said it will donate $500,000 (€428,000) to PPF to boost its anti-poaching efforts in Mozambique.

Watch video 01:54
Now live
01:54 mins.

Hong Kong delivers blow to global ivory trade

"Ecosystems require a range of fauna and flora to stay balanced. If you remove one species, such as elephant, it has a ripple effect on the whole system," said Werner Myburgh, the chief executive of the PPF.

"The reintroduction of elephants to Mozambique will bring us one step closer to achieving our dream of restoring the landscape."

PPF will ensure the elephants' social groups aren't disturbed and that they flourish in their new habitat.

De Beers said about 60 elephants will be transported in July and August this year. The remaining elephants will be moved to parks that have enough space to support them from next year.

ap/se (Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The sorry lives of India's captive elephants

India's southern state of Kerala has had a long tradition of using elephants for religious celebrations and parades. The pomp, however, belies the cruel conditions under which these gentle giants live. (18.06.2018)  

Can trophy hunting really help species survival?

When the US announced plans this week to allow the import of elephant trophies, global outrage echoed loud, and President Donald Trump soon put the decision 'on hold'. But are there arguments for controlled slaughter? (17.11.2017)  

Maasai protect Kenyan elephants

Human encroachment is endangering grazing elephants at home in the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro. But neighboring Maasai and safari tour operators are teaming up to protect the animals. (18.05.2017)  

Elephant poaching is losing Africa millions of tourist dollars

Around 20,000 elephants are killed in Africa every year for their tusks. This is not only bad news for the animals and their fans. It is also costing the tourism sector millions of dollars, says conservation group WWF. (08.03.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Africa: The Bees and the Elephants  

Maasai save Kenyan elephants  

Hong Kong delivers blow to global ivory trade  

Turning elephant dung into paper  

The fight against poachers  

Related content

Symbolbild Buch mit leeren Seiten

Top 5 greener paper ideas out of Africa 09.07.2018

A world without paper is unimaginable. It's essential for communication but making it can harm nature's delicate balance. Over the years, eco@africa has looked at some new and ecological ways to produce and use paper.

Kanada Interpol Operation Thunderstorm

Police seize thousands of animals in wildlife trade crackdown 20.06.2018

A month-long operation in May recovered thousands of animals and tons of timber from smugglers and illegal loggers. The operation involved police, customs and wildlife authorities in 92 countries.

Sierra Leone Peace Diamond

De Beers gem traders launch app to source clean diamonds 19.04.2018

De Beers has taken another step towards ridding the trade of its "blood diamond" tag with a mobile tracking app for miners in Sierra Leone. While Gemfair may be useful, more needs to be done to ensure safety.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 