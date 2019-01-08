Day of strikes at eight German airports, including Frankfurt

German airport association ADV warned that the strike action could disrupt travel for 220,000 passengers and "paralyze" the German flight network on Tuesday.

Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport had canceled 570 of 1,200 flights at Frankfurt ahead of Tuesday's warning strike organized by the DBB and Verdi trade unions.

The airport issued a warning on Twitter: "Due to a strike by security personnel there will be significant disruption at Frankfurt Airport on 15th Jan. Security checks outside the transit area will not be staffed until 8pm and passengers will not be able to reach flights during the strike period."

The action is in support of a pay claim seeking to increase the hourly rate for staff to €20 ($23): "Because employers have shown no willingness to make a better offer, the extension of warning strikes has become necessary," Verdi board member Ute Kittel said in a statement.

Employers have made a lower offer, and for workers in eastern Germany a slower pace of increase than that proposed for their counterparts in the west of the country.

Nationwide disruption

National carrier Lufthansa canceled 400 of its 640 connections in Frankfurt, as well as 100 of 630 flights in and out of Munich. They include 386 flights within Europe and 28 intercontinental services, Lufthansa said.

The Verdi union confirmed industrial action had started at Hamburg just after midnight and was expected to last all of Tuesday.

Security personnel were also expected to walk out at Munich, Hanover, Bremen, Dresden, Leipzig/Halle and Erfurt.

Talks between unions and employers over the dispute are due to start again on January 23.

There has been a series of strikes in the German air transport industry in recent years.

jm/se (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

