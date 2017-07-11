Danish police: Terror not suspected as mall shooting motive

Danish police on Monday said a gunman who opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall — killing three people — most likely selected his victims at random and acted alone.

Officials said the 22-year-old suspect was known to mental health services and said they did not suspect a terror motive.

What are the police saying?

Chief inspector Soren Thomassen said the shooter had fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

"There are no indications in the investigation, documents or witness statements that could point to this being about terrorism," he said.

Thomassen said he was not prepared to discuss what the alleged shooter's motives might have been.

"Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," he said.

Police believe videos of the suspect that circulated on social media on Sunday evening are authentic.

In them, the young man was seen posing with weapons, talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work," and mimicking suicide gestures.

What do we know happened?

The gunman opened fire on Sunday afternoon at the busy Fields shopping mall, which is between the center of Copenhagen and the city's airport.

Authorities have identified the three people who were killed as a Danish boy and girl, both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian man living in Denmark.

Four more people were injured in the shooting: Two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedish citizens, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman.

