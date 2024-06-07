Danish PM Mette Frederiksen assaulted in Copenhagen

Police say a man was arrested after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was asaulted in the capital, Copenhagen.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in a Copenhagen square on Friday, according to her office.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the prime minister's office said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

The office of the prime minister added, she was, "shocked by the incident."

The Copenhagen police confirmed an incident involving the prime minister but did not provide any further details.

"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

There was no immediate information about how the assault took place or whether Frederiksen was injured in any way.

kb/lo (Reuters, AP)