 Danish murderer Peter Madsen challenges life sentence in submarine murder case | News | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Danish murderer Peter Madsen challenges life sentence in submarine murder case

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has appealed the life sentence he received for murdering a Swedish reporter. His lawyer argued his jail term should address only mishandling of the corpse, which carries a six-month sentence.

Tarp covered submarine belonging to Peter Madsen- UC3 Nautilus(Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix/M. Claus Rasmussen)

Peter Madsen, the Danish submarine inventor who was found guilty of the torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment of Swedish reporter Kim Wall, appeared before an appeals court in Copenhagen on Wednesday to fight against his life sentence.

The three-day session at the Eastern High Court will not deal with the April 25 guilty ruling. Madsen still denies murdering Wall but wants to move on, according to his lawyer, so he has accepted the verdict.

In Denmark, a life sentence on average is about 16 years, but it can be extended if deemed necessary. Madsen, 47, who claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine in August 2017, wants a time-limited sentence rather than an open-ended term.

He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea. Madsen listened quietly as prosecutor Kristian Kirk read out the April verdict to present the case.

Peter Madsen (Imago)

Madsen was found guilty of torture, sexual assault, murder and dismemberment

'Psychopathic tendencies'

Madsen used the premise of an interview, to lure Wall, 30, onto his homemade submarine the Copenhagen City Court unanimously ruled.

The court said the murder was premeditated and sexually motivated, with the prosecution using Madsen's shifting explanations against him. They also quoted a court-ordered psychiatric report that described him as "emotionally impaired with severe lack of empathy, anger and guilt" and having "psychopathic tendencies."

Madsen's lawyer Betina Hald Engmark, said on Wednesday that the prosecution's case was based "on undocumented claims."

She said Madsen clearly did something "horrible" by cutting Wall into pieces. However, she argued that he should only be sentenced for that, noting that the cause of death has never been established. Under Danish law, indecent handling of a corpse carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

av/sms (AP, DPA, Reuters)

DW recommends

Danish inventor sentenced to life in prison for murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

A Danish court has found submarine builder Peter Madsen guilty of murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall. He was accused of killing and dismembering Wall on his submarine last year. (25.04.2018)  

Dane accused of brutal submarine murder calls himself a 'loving psychopath'

A witness has said Peter Madsen, who is accused of killing journalist Kim Wall, was obsessed with sex and death. Madsen, however, called himself a "psychopath, but a loving one." (24.03.2018)  

Danish police find head and legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Police have found some more body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who went missing after taking a trip in a Danish inventor's submarine. Police found Wall's torso in late August, washed ashore near Copenhagen. (07.10.2017)  

Woman's torso found in search for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Danish police have discovered a woman's headless torso washed up on Copenhagen's water's edge in their search for missing reporter Kim Wall. Inventor Peter Madsen has admitted Wall died on board his home-made submarine. (21.08.2017)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Submarine inventor goes on trial for murder of journalist  

Related content

Peter Madsen found guilty of murdering Kim Wall 25.04.2018

A court in Copenhagen has sentenced the Danish inventor Peter Madsen to life in prison for killing the journalist Kim Wall. Madsen says he will appeal against the conviction. The murder is one of the most mysterious and macabre cases Denmark has ever seen.

Schweden Journalistin Kim Wal

Kim Wall death: Danish inventor Peter Madsen denies murder 08.03.2018

On the opening day of his trial for the murder of the Swedish journalist, Madsen claimed she died when exhaust fumes filled his submarine. He admitted to dismembering her body and disposing of it at sea.

Schweden Journalistin Kim Wal

Danish inventor sentenced to life in prison for murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall 25.04.2018

A Danish court has found submarine builder Peter Madsen guilty of murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall. He was accused of killing and dismembering Wall on his submarine last year.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 