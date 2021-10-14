 Dangerous territory: Is Taiwan next on China′s list? | To the Point | DW | 14.10.2021

To the Point

Dangerous territory: Is Taiwan next on China's list?

China is putting Taiwan under pressure in a way not seen for decades. The US is calling on Beijing to avoid further provocation. Our guests: Melissa Chan (DW), Felix Lee (TAZ), Gudrun Wacker (SWP)

Melissa Chan, who presents DW's News Asia show. She says: "Xi Jinping has gone after China's Uyghur minority, then Hong Kong, and even its tech billionaires. So, why wouldn't he go after Taiwan?"

 

 

Gudrun Wacker, an Asia expert from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, who believes that: "China's saber-rattling is a message to Taiwan that the balance of power between the two sides makes unification inevitable and resistance pointless."

 


Felix Lee, from the Berlin-based daily the TAZ, or Tageszeitung, who spent many years as a correspondent in Beijing. And Felix asks: "Will China go for the military option? That depends on the US and its allies. Certainly, Xi Jinping will not risk a full-blown conflict with the West."

