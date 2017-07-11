Kyiv residents fearful, helpless as Russian troops approach

On Monday, Day Five of Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, Kyiv's defenders seemed to have been successful at pushing the Russian attackers back to the outskirts and outer suburbs of the capital of Ukraine. Inside the city, the Ukrainian military is hunting for Russian saboteurs.

For civilians, it has come down to basic survival — and not just because of the military strikes rocking their city. For the first time in decades, there's a shortage of medicines, bread and other basic food in the city.

On Monday morning, there were a lot more people and vehicles on the city streets than in previous days. After a day and a half of complete curfew, many residents were leaving their homes to replenish stocks of food, drinking water and medicines.

The city authorities said they would deliver food to shops, but it was still apparent there were shortages throughout the city. In central Kyiv, locals queued for up to two hours in front of supermarkets. There was neither bread, nor fresh fruit and vegetables. The only dairy products still available were those with a long shelf life.

Lines grew in front of grocery stores, chemists and ATMs in Kyiv

In many supermarkets, the only products available were cakes, pastries and tobacco, as well as alcohol.

Most shoppers showed understanding that they couldn't get what they wanted. But they were also very concerned about how this city of three million was going to continue to be supplied with groceries. The closest farmer's market was already closed by February 24, after the first shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv took place.

City services still ticking

Queues in front of the pharmacies were somewhat shorter. But even here, there were between 20 and 30 people waiting.

"Why are the pharmacies not considered critical infrastructure?" asked an older woman who was clearly frightened. She is diabetic, she said, and other family members have high blood pressure. "My sister has a heart condition and my son-in-law is epileptic," she added. "The pharmacies should be staying open around the clock, especially now!"

So far, Kyiv's municipal authorities have managed to largely keep city services operating. Electricity, heating and hot water are all available — apart from some of the neighborhoods where there has been fighting.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault An armed civil defense man with one leg patrols an empty street under curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine Armed civil defense man patrols an empty street under curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed not to leave the capital Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed not to leave the capital

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Antonov Airport A plume of smoke is seen rising in the distance from Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on February 24. Russia claims to have seized control of the strategically important airbase.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Explosion at dawn A massive explosion is seen in Kyiv in the early morning hours of February 25, a day after Russia began attacking Ukraine from three directions.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Airplane wreckage Ukrainian servicemen inspecting the wreckage of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on February 25. It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Civilian buildings in the crossfire An elderly woman is seen amid a severely damaged building in Kyiv on February 25 after a Russian missile struck the residential area.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Unexploded shells Two Ukrainian soldiers are seen searching for unexploded shells after a firefight with a Russian raiding group on the morning of February 26. Ukrainian soldiers had earlier repulsed a Russian attack on the capital, Ukraine's military announced.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Damaged commercial district Rubble strewn across a damaged commercial area of Kyiv on February 26, after Russian shelling. Sirens were ringing out during Saturday morning, with reports of clashes between the Ukrainian military and Russian forces moving in on the capital.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Vehicles destroyed Two Ukrainian soldiers inspect a burned-out truck after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on February 26.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 'If you want peace, prepare for war' Ukrainian soldiers are seen against a hazy pre-dawn sky as they prepare for service at the military airbase Vasylkiv just outside Kyiv on February 27.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Natural gas depot explodes after rocket attack Early on February 27, a natural gas depot in Vasylkiv, just outside Kyiv, exploded in flames after reportedly being hit by Russian shelling.

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault Smoke clouds Kyiv skyline After many outlying areas of the city were hit by shelling on February 27, a haze of clouds hung over the metropolis of some 3 million people. Author: Benjamin Restle



Fiber-optic networks and mobile Internet services remain stable. Public transport is running, even if it is not regular. One growing problem is the city's garbage. It's almost impossible to remove.

After consulting with the military leadership, the city authorities extended the duration of the nighttime curfew on Tuesday. It now begins at 8 p.m., rather than 10 p.m., and lasts until 8 the next morning.

Hunting for saboteurs

No private vehicles are allowed to use lanes that are usually reserved for public transport. Only cargo vehicles, public transport, ambulances and the military or police may be on this part of the road.

"Cars moving along these lanes may be targeted as vehicles belonging to saboteurs and reconnaissance teams," the city authorities warned.

Officials fear that Russian saboteurs will attack city infrastructure and cause panic

They also reminded residents that martial law is in effect and urged people to remain calm and not to put themselves in any danger.

The tightening of measures is to fend off the danger presented by potential saboteurs, as well as looting — although the latter is rare.

On social media, the military has warned that Russian soldiers out to sabotage city infrastructure or worse might disguise themselves as Ukrainian officers or by wearing civilian clothes. They would likely be moving around in ambulances or in civilian vehicles with Ukrainian license plates. The Ukrainian military also published a list of captured vehicles that had been reportedly used by Russian saboteurs. There were almost 30 of them.

Residents should inform the army or city authorities of suspicious activity, the military said.

Underground metro stations are among the few public spaces where people are allowed to gather during the curfew. Four have been designated as bomb shelters, but residents also sleep in other stations, and, if there isn't enough room inside, then they also stay at the entrances to the station.

Watch video 01:56 Kyiv residents seek shelter in subway stations

Nights spent underground

Residents usually come in the evenings, before the curfew starts, to spend the night underground. There are adults and children, and some even bring their pets with them. Other locals spend the night in their basements or in the underground garages in their apartment buildings.

People bring food and drink with them. There are drinking fountains and toilets in the stations. Here, under the earth, you can't really hear the sirens and the explosions above.

In the mornings, residents leave the underground stations and rush home to replenish food supplies — and just take a deep breath and relax.

There are air raid sirens during the day too but some people hardly even pay any attention any more.

"The sirens go off often but the all-clear is not always given," says a middle-aged man. "I can't just keep running backwards and forwards."

The man is playing with his two children in the rear courtyard of his building. Just then, the air raid sirens begin to wail again.

This article was adapted from the Russian original by Markian Ostaptschuk.