Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

In an emotional Twitter video, Jankto said he no longer wants to hide himself. "I want to live my life with freedom." The Czech midfielder is one of the most high-profile male soccer players to come out.

Czech professional footballer Jakub Jankto discussed his sexual orientation in a video posted on social media on Monday, saying that he is gay.

"I am homosexual and no longer want to hide myself," 27-year-old Jankto said in an emotional video on his Twitter account.

Jankto currently plays for Sparta Prague, which is part of the Czech First League. He is on loan from Spanish La Liga team Getafe, and has also played for the Czech national team.

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudices, without violence, or love," he continued. "I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion."

Sparta Prague, Getafe express solidarity with Jankto

Both Sparta Prague and Getafe pledged their support for Jankto.

"Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and teammates some time ago," Sparta Prague said on its Czech-language Twitter account.

"Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions," Sparta Prague continued. "You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

In another Twitter post, Getafe expressed its "maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto."

FIFA, along with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), also said they stand with Jankto.

Jankto's coming out follows similar confessions from other footballers in recent years, following decades of silence on the topic in men's soccer. In May 2022, Blackpool player Jake Daniels revealed he is gay, while Australian professional association footballer Josh Cavallo also came out in October 2021.

wd/rs (Reuters, AFP)