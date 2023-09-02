  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
PoliticsCyprus

Cyprus riots over migrant influx: 13 arrested

September 2, 2023

Cyprus police made arrests after a right-wing anti-migrant protest that turned violent in the port city of Limassol. The Cypriot president condemned the riots.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VsZD
Damaged shop windows in Limassol
Rioters damaged shop windows in LimassolImage: Kostas Pikoulas/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Cypriot leaders met on Saturday to discuss a violent right-wing protest against refugees and migrants that erupted on Friday evening in the port city of Limassol. 

Police arrested 13 people after a mob vandalized shop fronts and set fire to scores of rubbish bins during an anti-immigration march. Among those arrested was the alleged organizer of the march.

An emergency meeting was held in the presidential building with the relevant ministers and heads of the police, civil defense and fire service.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned "images of shame" and suggested that the violence was the product of a group of petty criminals who had no real connection to the migration situation.

What happened in Limassol

A group of people wearing hoods attacked migrants and their businesses in Limassol on Friday evening. They threw incendiary devices and stones, and set fire to garbage cans.

Amateur video footage showed several damaged storefronts and the street littered with burning trash bins. A group of protesters could be seen chanting anti-immigrant slogans.

According to police, five people reported that they had been assaulted during the riots. All five were treated in hospital and released.

The violence erupted only four days after a group of Greek Cypriots tried to attack protesting Syrians in a village of Chloraka. The village has been a hotbed of tensions between locals and migrants.

Number of asylum seekers in Cyprus doubles

Refugee crisis in Cyprus

Tensions over the large influx of migrants are rising in the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where authorities have been overwhelmed by the numbers.

According to the Interior Ministry, refugees and migrants now make up 6% of the population, the highest proportion in the EU.

Refugee camps on Cyprus are overcrowded and cramped, and in many places, ghettos have formed where people live in poverty.

The island has been divided since 1974, and the Republic of Cyprus has been a member of the EU since 2004, but EU law and regulations only apply to the southern part of the island.

Cyprus governments have repeatedly complained that migrants from Turkey travel legally to northern Cyprus and from there cross the green border into southern Cyprus, thus entering the EU.

dh/lo (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Youngsters check mobile phones during a dinner time at a cafeteria in Shanghai

Why does China want kids to spend less time on their phones?

SocietySeptember 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people kissing at a Pride Event in July, 2023, in Leipzig

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

Human RightsSeptember 2, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage